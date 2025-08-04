International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfields With Kinzhal Missiles
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 385 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 soldiers and the Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated over 215 soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfields With Kinzhal Missiles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 385 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Ukrainian armed formations sustained losses of over 385 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles and two field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 soldiers and the Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated over 215 soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
"Today, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by the Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles and attack long-range unmanned aerial vehicles at infrastructure of the Ukrainian military airfields. The goal of the strike has been achieved, all the assigned targets were engaged," the ministry said.

