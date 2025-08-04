https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/russia-strikes-ukrainian-airfields-with-kinzhal-missiles-1122550368.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfields With Kinzhal Missiles
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfields With Kinzhal Missiles
Sputnik International
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 385 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-08-04T10:31+0000
2025-08-04T10:31+0000
2025-08-04T10:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia-nato showdown
ukraine crisis
russia
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106428/23/1064282303_0:158:3236:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_c4f03f23381435fcf1a7d1e675850ab6.jpg
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 soldiers and the Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated over 215 soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/want-to-wipe-out-patriot-systems-ask-the-russians-how-1122456944.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106428/23/1064282303_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11f28c1ad233ad7fad0a23d04596b7f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfields With Kinzhal Missiles
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated over 385 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Ukrainian armed formations sustained losses of over 385 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles and two field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 soldiers and the Vostok Battlegroup has eliminated over 215 soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
"Today, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by the Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles and attack long-range unmanned aerial vehicles at infrastructure of the Ukrainian military airfields. The goal of the strike has been achieved, all the assigned targets were engaged," the ministry said.