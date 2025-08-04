https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/volcanic-fury-in-kamchatka-second-eruption-in-hours-disrupts-skies-1122549471.html

Volcanic Fury in Kamchatka: Second Eruption in Hours Disrupts Skies

Sputnik International

The Klyuchevskoy Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka has once again erupted, sending an ash emission 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) above sea level, posing a threat to air travel, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

This marks the second ash eruption from the volcano on Monday. The previous eruption, recorded several hours earlier, reached a height of 6.5 kilometers (3.7 miles). On August 2, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported ash emission from active Klyuchevskoy, Shiveluch, Karymsky, Bezymianny and Kambalny volcanoes with a height of six to 10 kilometers. Tourists and residents of Kamchatka were advised to avoid trips and hikes within a 10-kilometer radius of these volcanoes’ summits. On July 30, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, becoming the strongest in the region since 1952. Klyuchevskoy Volcano is 4,850 meters (15,912 feet) above sea level and is located in the Ust-Kamchatsky district of Kamchatka. It last erupted in April 2025.

kamchatka

