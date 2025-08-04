https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/volcanic-fury-in-kamchatka-second-eruption-in-hours-disrupts-skies-1122549471.html
Volcanic Fury in Kamchatka: Second Eruption in Hours Disrupts Skies
Volcanic Fury in Kamchatka: Second Eruption in Hours Disrupts Skies
Sputnik International
The Klyuchevskoy Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka has once again erupted, sending an ash emission 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) above sea level, posing a threat to air travel, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
2025-08-04T09:19+0000
2025-08-04T09:19+0000
2025-08-04T09:19+0000
russia
volcano
kamchatka
russian emergencies ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/03/1100338158_0:436:2091:1612_1920x0_80_0_0_f259d1b77d2808b5808c091613c05e91.jpg
This marks the second ash eruption from the volcano on Monday. The previous eruption, recorded several hours earlier, reached a height of 6.5 kilometers (3.7 miles). On August 2, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported ash emission from active Klyuchevskoy, Shiveluch, Karymsky, Bezymianny and Kambalny volcanoes with a height of six to 10 kilometers. Tourists and residents of Kamchatka were advised to avoid trips and hikes within a 10-kilometer radius of these volcanoes’ summits. On July 30, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, becoming the strongest in the region since 1952. Klyuchevskoy Volcano is 4,850 meters (15,912 feet) above sea level and is located in the Ust-Kamchatsky district of Kamchatka. It last erupted in April 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/lava-from-volcano-in-iceland-approaching-us-navys-communications-masts---reports-1118699667.html
kamchatka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/03/1100338158_0:240:2091:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_40bc8016c458dd75c65451cc81b73f84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kamchatka volcano, kamchatka volcanic, volcano eruption, nature fury
kamchatka volcano, kamchatka volcanic, volcano eruption, nature fury
Volcanic Fury in Kamchatka: Second Eruption in Hours Disrupts Skies
ULAN-UDE, Russia (Sputnik) - The Klyuchevskoy Volcano on Russia's Kamchatka has once again erupted, sending an ash emission 7.5 kilometers (4.6 miles) above sea level, posing a threat to air travel, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Monday.
"At 15:55 KST [3:55 GMT], explosions raised ash from Klyuchevskoy Volcano to 7.5 kilometers above sea level, with volcanic ash tail stretching 50 kilometers northeast of the volcano. Aviation color code: orange. The volcano’s activity is dangerous for local and international air travel," the statement from the Academy read.
This marks the second ash eruption from the volcano on Monday. The previous eruption, recorded several hours earlier, reached a height of 6.5 kilometers (3.7 miles).
On August 2, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported ash emission from active Klyuchevskoy, Shiveluch, Karymsky, Bezymianny and Kambalny volcanoes with a height of six to 10 kilometers. Tourists and residents of Kamchatka were advised to avoid trips and hikes within a 10-kilometer radius of these volcanoes’ summits.
On July 30, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, becoming the strongest in the region since 1952.
Klyuchevskoy Volcano
is 4,850 meters (15,912 feet) above sea level and is located in the Ust-Kamchatsky district of Kamchatka. It last erupted in April 2025.