International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/armenian-opposition-politician-slams-eu-us-for-ignoring-political-persecution-in-armenia-1122556898.html
Armenian Opposition Politician Slams EU, US for Ignoring Political Persecution in Armenia
Armenian Opposition Politician Slams EU, US for Ignoring Political Persecution in Armenia
Sputnik International
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Brussels and Washington turn a blind eye to the persecution of the Armenian Apostolic Church and opposition in Armenia, the leader of the... 05.08.2025, Sputnik International
2025-08-05T14:26+0000
2025-08-05T14:26+0000
world
ursula von der leyen
karen karapetyan
nikol pashinyan
armenia
european union (eu)
church
brussels
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122508898_0:0:3098:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_2a2ba75a7cabbd16c830a9b8bba7871f.jpg
"Today's political prisoners are not only the political prisoners of [Armenian Prime Minister] Nikol [Pashinyan], but also of all those diplomatic structures, international organizations and forces that, for years and decades, have been telling us here in Armenia tall tales about democracy, but in reality, are not able to protect their own values in a country over which they have total influence," Ashotyan told reporters. The Armenian leadership would have released all the political prisoners if European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen or the leader of any EU country asked for it, the politician opined. Ashotyan himself spent 777 days under arrest. On August 1, the Armenian Court of Appeals lifted his house arrest, replacing it with administrative supervision. Tensions between Armenian authorities and the Church escalated sharply after Pashinyan posted insulting remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians. In late June, 17 people were arrested in Armenia over an alleged attempt to "seize power." Archbishop Bagrat, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, who headed last year's protests demanding the resignation of Pashinyan, was among those arrested. The archbishop's defense slammed the charges, related to terrorism and subversion, as absurd and politically motivated. Karapetyan, a businessman and the owner of the Tashir Group, has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. The businessman pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent. His position in support of the church caused dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who posted several posts on social media with insults against the clergy and benefactors of the church.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/from-karapetyan-to-karekin-ii-pashinyan-erasing-symbols-of-armenian-identity-at-the-wests-behest-1122527392.html
armenia
brussels
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1d/1122508898_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b67027be501efbb82bb944b3f4daa7a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ursula von der leyen, karen karapetyan, nikol pashinyan, armenia, european union (eu), church, brussels
ursula von der leyen, karen karapetyan, nikol pashinyan, armenia, european union (eu), church, brussels

Armenian Opposition Politician Slams EU, US for Ignoring Political Persecution in Armenia

14:26 GMT 05.08.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankPeople take part in a rally to support Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan in central Yerevan, Armenia.
People take part in a rally to support Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan in central Yerevan, Armenia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Brussels and Washington turn a blind eye to the persecution of the Armenian Apostolic Church and opposition in Armenia, the leader of the opposition Republican Party of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, said on Tuesday.
"Today's political prisoners are not only the political prisoners of [Armenian Prime Minister] Nikol [Pashinyan], but also of all those diplomatic structures, international organizations and forces that, for years and decades, have been telling us here in Armenia tall tales about democracy, but in reality, are not able to protect their own values in a country over which they have total influence," Ashotyan told reporters.
The Armenian leadership would have released all the political prisoners if European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen or the leader of any EU country asked for it, the politician opined.
"This is the truth. Therefore, the EU ambassador, for example, is, figuratively speaking, a jailer of Samvel Karapetyan and of our church leaders. The US ambassador is a jailer as well," the politician claimed.
Ashotyan himself spent 777 days under arrest. On August 1, the Armenian Court of Appeals lifted his house arrest, replacing it with administrative supervision.
Tensions between Armenian authorities and the Church escalated sharply after Pashinyan posted insulting remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians.
In late June, 17 people were arrested in Armenia over an alleged attempt to "seize power." Archbishop Bagrat, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, who headed last year's protests demanding the resignation of Pashinyan, was among those arrested. The archbishop's defense slammed the charges, related to terrorism and subversion, as absurd and politically motivated.
Karapetyan, a businessman and the owner of the Tashir Group, has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. The businessman pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent. His position in support of the church caused dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who posted several posts on social media with insults against the clergy and benefactors of the church.
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds a ceremony of consecration of the Holy Myrrh. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2025
Analysis
From Karapetyan to Karekin II: Pashinyan ‘Erasing Symbols’ of Armenian Identity at the West’s Behest
31 July, 15:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала