Armenian Opposition Politician Slams EU, US for Ignoring Political Persecution in Armenia
Armenian Opposition Politician Slams EU, US for Ignoring Political Persecution in Armenia
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Brussels and Washington turn a blind eye to the persecution of the Armenian Apostolic Church and opposition in Armenia, the leader of the... 05.08.2025
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Brussels and Washington turn a blind eye to the persecution of the Armenian Apostolic Church and opposition in Armenia, the leader of the opposition Republican Party of Armenia, Armen Ashotyan, said on Tuesday.
"Today's political prisoners are not only the political prisoners of [Armenian Prime Minister] Nikol [Pashinyan], but also of all those diplomatic structures, international organizations and forces that, for years and decades, have been telling us here in Armenia tall tales about democracy, but in reality, are not able to protect their own values in a country over which they have total influence," Ashotyan told reporters.
The Armenian leadership would have released all the political prisoners if European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen or the leader of any EU country asked for it, the politician opined.
"This is the truth. Therefore, the EU ambassador, for example, is, figuratively speaking, a jailer of Samvel Karapetyan and of our church leaders. The US ambassador is a jailer as well," the politician claimed.
Ashotyan himself spent 777 days under arrest. On August 1, the Armenian Court of Appeals lifted his house arrest, replacing it with administrative supervision.
Tensions between Armenian authorities and the Church escalated sharply after Pashinyan posted insulting remarks targeting the Armenian Apostolic Church on social media in May. He later proposed changing the procedure for electing the Catholicos of All Armenians.
In late June, 17 people were arrested in Armenia over an alleged attempt to "seize power." Archbishop Bagrat, the leader of the Holy Struggle movement, who headed last year's protests demanding the resignation of Pashinyan, was among those arrested. The archbishop's defense slammed the charges, related to terrorism and subversion, as absurd and politically motivated.
Karapetyan
, a businessman and the owner of the Tashir Group, has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church amid its tensions with the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of public calls to seize power in Armenia. The businessman pleaded not guilty and called the Armenian authorities insolvent. His position in support of the church caused dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who posted several posts on social media with insults against the clergy and benefactors of the church.