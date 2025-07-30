https://sputnikglobe.com/20250730/karapetyans-defense-of-armenias-church-may-forge-game-changing-political-force-1122514799.html
If Samvel Karapetyan succeeds in rallying public support, he could forge a movement capable of shaking Armenia’s political foundations, political scientist Irina Sokolova told Sputnik.
Karapetyan’s Defense of Armenia’s Church May Forge Game-Changing Political Force
The arrest of the businessman and philanthropist Samvel Karapetyan by increasingly authoritarian West-backed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan may have backfired, believes political scientist Irina Sokolova.
If Samvel Karapetyan
succeeds in rallying public support, he could forge a movement capable of shaking Armenia’s political foundations, Irina Sokolova
told Sputnik.
Many now see Karapetyan as a charismatic leader standing up to a government that has overstepped.
His active support of the Armenian Apostolic Church positions him as a “symbol of resistance” that could inspire others to fight for the values they hold dear, the Berlin-based Eurasian Society member noted.
The Apostolic Church
has always been at the heart of Armenian national identity. Undermining it, according to the pundit, risks:
Cultural loss – weakening traditions and national consciousness
Social unrest – rising tensions between church and state
Global backlash – tarnishing Armenia’s image abroad
The stakes are high, and Karapetyan’s stand could reshape Armenia’s political and cultural future, Sokolova underscores.