Karapetyan’s Defense of Armenia’s Church May Forge Game-Changing Political Force

If Samvel Karapetyan succeeds in rallying public support, he could forge a movement capable of shaking Armenia’s political foundations, political scientist Irina Sokolova told Sputnik.

If Samvel Karapetyan succeeds in rallying public support, he could forge a movement capable of shaking Armenia’s political foundations, Irina Sokolova told Sputnik.Many now see Karapetyan as a charismatic leader standing up to a government that has overstepped. His active support of the Armenian Apostolic Church positions him as a “symbol of resistance” that could inspire others to fight for the values they hold dear, the Berlin-based Eurasian Society member noted.The Apostolic Church has always been at the heart of Armenian national identity. Undermining it, according to the pundit, risks: The stakes are high, and Karapetyan’s stand could reshape Armenia’s political and cultural future, Sokolova underscores.

