Russia’s termination of its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-launched ballistic missiles in the 500-5,500 km range is the logical outcome of hostile NATO policies, and unties Moscow’s hands for a more proactive approach to strategic defense, says Igor Korotchenko, one of Russia’s top military analysts.
What Brought on Russia's Decision?NATO's European allies' preparations for a potential conventional war with Russia by 2030, including:What It MeansIn these circumstances, and no longer facing INF-style medium and intermediate-range missile restrictions, Russia will:
Capabilities Russia Unlocks by Quitting Medium-Range Missile Moratorium

13:27 GMT 05.08.2025
Russia’s termination of its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-launched ballistic missiles in the 500-5,500 km range is the logical outcome of hostile NATO policies, and unties Moscow’s hands for a more proactive approach to strategic defense, says Igor Korotchenko, one of Russia’s top military analysts.

What Brought on Russia’s Decision?

NATO’s European allies’ preparations for a potential conventional war with Russia by 2030, including:
a massive rearmament campaign and plans to create massive, wartime-sized standing armies
the development of new weapons, including an Anglo-German missile with a 2,500 km+ range
deployment of new US fifth-gen fighters in the region
