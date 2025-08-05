Capabilities Russia Unlocks by Quitting Medium-Range Missile Moratorium
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry/
Subscribe
Russia’s termination of its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-launched ballistic missiles in the 500-5,500 km range is the logical outcome of hostile NATO policies, and unties Moscow’s hands for a more proactive approach to strategic defense, says Igor Korotchenko, one of Russia’s top military analysts.
What Brought on Russia’s Decision?
NATO’s European allies’ preparations for a potential conventional war with Russia by 2030, including:
a massive rearmament campaign and plans to create massive, wartime-sized standing armies
the development of new weapons, including an Anglo-German missile with a 2,500 km+ range
deployment of new US fifth-gen fighters in the region
What It Means
In these circumstances, and no longer facing INF-style medium and intermediate-range missile restrictions, Russia will:
ramp up production of ballistic missiles, including the conventionally armed Oreshnik (serial production already underway)
deploy the missiles, which are difficult if not impossible to intercept due to their multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) payload, as it sees fit and based on security considerations
potentially deploy a nuclear-armed variant of the Oreshnik, with up to six warheads with a 150 kt per warhead capacity to “deter” NATO and “minimize threats and risks of a military attack on Russia by NATO,” not only in Europe, but Asia as well, if needed
“The INF Treaty is dead,” Korotchenko says. There is now “nothing” to stop Russia from realizing its strategic security objectives.
1 August, 12:29 GMT