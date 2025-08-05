International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/nasa-set-to-unveil-plans-for-lunar-nuclear-reactor-this-week---reports-1122552882.html
NASA Set to Unveil Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor This Week - Reports
NASA Set to Unveil Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor This Week - Reports
Sputnik International
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who also serves as the interim NASA administrator, will announce an expedited plan this week to construct a nuclear reactor on the Moon.
2025-08-05T03:21+0000
2025-08-05T04:21+0000
world
sean duffy
science & tech
nasa
china
russia
international space station (iss)
yuri borisov
moon
nuclear reactor
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109481735_0:117:1780:1118_1920x0_80_0_0_1897257048a2d270ed35ca29a7bb5598.jpg
Duffy will sign a directive this week that instructs NASA to seek industry proposals for a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor, aimed for launch by 2030, which is crucial for supporting astronauts' return to the Moon the report said on Monday. The directive also notes that the first country to establish a reactor could "declare a keep-out zone," significantly hindering the United States, reflecting NASA’s concerns regarding a joint project initiated by China and Russia last year, according to the report. Furthermore, Duffy will announce a goal to expedite the replacement of the International Space Station (ISS) with commercially operated alternatives, aiming to award contracts to at least two companies within six months of the agency's request for proposals. The goal is to have a new station in orbit by 2030, according to the report. The directive also mandates NASA to appoint a leader for the initiative and gather industry feedback within 60 days to be capable of launching a reactor by 2030, coinciding with China's plans to land its first astronaut on the Moon, the report said. In November 2022, Russia and China signed a deal on the joint creation of the International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS) in 2033-2035. Then-Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said later that Russian and Chinese space agencies were considering installing a nuclear energy facility on the Moon as part of the joint project and that the development of the facility had already begun. As the ISS is set to deorbit after 2030, Russia plans to create its new orbital station. The Rocket and Space Corporation Energia intends to launch the first module of this station in 2027, to complete its construction in orbit by 2032.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250429/13-countries-joined-russia-china-in-lunar-station-project-1121952182.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109481735_67:0:1712:1234_1920x0_80_0_0_5dd1a90f9a3969104c81044c7ecb371f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moon base, news space race, first moon base, nuclear reactor in space, sean duffy nasa
moon base, news space race, first moon base, nuclear reactor in space, sean duffy nasa

NASA Set to Unveil Plans for Lunar Nuclear Reactor This Week - Reports

03:21 GMT 05.08.2025 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 05.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev / Go to the mediabankView of the moon
View of the moon - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who also serves as the interim NASA administrator, will announce an expedited plan this week to construct a nuclear reactor on the Moon.
Duffy will sign a directive this week that instructs NASA to seek industry proposals for a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor, aimed for launch by 2030, which is crucial for supporting astronauts' return to the Moon the report said on Monday.
“It is about winning the second space race,” the report quoted a senior NASA official as saying ahead of the plan's release.
The directive also notes that the first country to establish a reactor could "declare a keep-out zone," significantly hindering the United States, reflecting NASA’s concerns regarding a joint project initiated by China and Russia last year, according to the report.
Furthermore, Duffy will announce a goal to expedite the replacement of the International Space Station (ISS) with commercially operated alternatives, aiming to award contracts to at least two companies within six months of the agency's request for proposals. The goal is to have a new station in orbit by 2030, according to the report.
The directive also mandates NASA to appoint a leader for the initiative and gather industry feedback within 60 days to be capable of launching a reactor by 2030, coinciding with China's plans to land its first astronaut on the Moon, the report said.
A bird is silhouetted against the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, March 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2025
World
13 Countries Joined Russia, China in Lunar Station Project
29 April, 11:12 GMT
In November 2022, Russia and China signed a deal on the joint creation of the International Scientific Lunar Station (ISLS) in 2033-2035. Then-Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov said later that Russian and Chinese space agencies were considering installing a nuclear energy facility on the Moon as part of the joint project and that the development of the facility had already begun.
As the ISS is set to deorbit after 2030, Russia plans to create its new orbital station. The Rocket and Space Corporation Energia intends to launch the first module of this station in 2027, to complete its construction in orbit by 2032.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала