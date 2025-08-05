https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/rostec-surpasses-targets-fully-fulfills-russian-armys-defense-needs-1122553641.html
Rostec Surpasses Targets, Fully Fulfills Russian Army's Defense Needs
Rostec Surpasses Targets, Fully Fulfills Russian Army's Defense Needs
Sputnik International
Russian state tech corporation Rostec fully meets needs of the Russian army, CEO Sergei Chemezov said on Tuesday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
2025-08-05T09:32+0000
2025-08-05T09:32+0000
2025-08-05T09:32+0000
russia
mikhail mishustin
sergei chemezov
russia
rostec
russian armed forces
russian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116645587_0:187:2980:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_2e1d6ecc87ac27905efc0fee8873ac7e.jpg
"We meet the needs of our army 100%, and even ahead of schedule," Chemezov said, adding that Rostec fulfilled the state defense order for the first half of the year by 65% in terms of weapons supplies, and by 50% in terms of means of destruction. Rostec plays a vital role in achieving Russia's technological and industrial sovereignty and is actively involved in solving problems of national scale, Mishustin said during the meeting. Mishustin added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly highlighted Rostec’s role, including in ensuring Russia's defense capability.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/western-air-defense-systems-helpless-against-iskander-missiles--rostec-1122130028.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116645587_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97da8e49cb782e515cf652b129332c07.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rostec surpasses targets, russian state tech corporation rostec, needs of the russian army
rostec surpasses targets, russian state tech corporation rostec, needs of the russian army
Rostec Surpasses Targets, Fully Fulfills Russian Army's Defense Needs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state tech corporation Rostec fully meets needs of the Russian army, CEO Sergei Chemezov said on Tuesday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
"We meet the needs of our army 100%, and even ahead of schedule," Chemezov said, adding that Rostec fulfilled
the state defense order for the first half of the year by 65% in terms of weapons supplies, and by 50% in terms of means of destruction.
Rostec plays a vital role in achieving Russia's technological and industrial sovereignty and is actively involved in solving problems of national scale, Mishustin said during the meeting.
"Dear Sergei Viktorovich, you head Rostec, one of the key state corporations that plays a vital role in technological and industrial sovereignty and actively participates in solving problems of national scale. Moreover, this concerns a fairly wide range of products – from medical products to space technologies," Mishustin said.
Mishustin added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly highlighted Rostec’s role, including in ensuring Russia's defense capability.