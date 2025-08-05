https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/rostec-surpasses-targets-fully-fulfills-russian-armys-defense-needs-1122553641.html

Rostec Surpasses Targets, Fully Fulfills Russian Army's Defense Needs

Russian state tech corporation Rostec fully meets needs of the Russian army, CEO Sergei Chemezov said on Tuesday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"We meet the needs of our army 100%, and even ahead of schedule," Chemezov said, adding that Rostec fulfilled the state defense order for the first half of the year by 65% in terms of weapons supplies, and by 50% in terms of means of destruction. Rostec plays a vital role in achieving Russia's technological and industrial sovereignty and is actively involved in solving problems of national scale, Mishustin said during the meeting. Mishustin added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly highlighted Rostec’s role, including in ensuring Russia's defense capability.

