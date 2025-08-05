International
Russia Removes Restrictions on Deploying Ground-Based Missiles - Kremlin
Rostec Surpasses Targets, Fully Fulfills Russian Army's Defense Needs
Rostec Surpasses Targets, Fully Fulfills Russian Army's Defense Needs
Russian state tech corporation Rostec fully meets needs of the Russian army, CEO Sergei Chemezov said on Tuesday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
"We meet the needs of our army 100%, and even ahead of schedule," Chemezov said, adding that Rostec fulfilled the state defense order for the first half of the year by 65% in terms of weapons supplies, and by 50% in terms of means of destruction. Rostec plays a vital role in achieving Russia's technological and industrial sovereignty and is actively involved in solving problems of national scale, Mishustin said during the meeting. Mishustin added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly highlighted Rostec’s role, including in ensuring Russia's defense capability.
Rostec Surpasses Targets, Fully Fulfills Russian Army's Defense Needs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state tech corporation Rostec fully meets needs of the Russian army, CEO Sergei Chemezov said on Tuesday at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
"We meet the needs of our army 100%, and even ahead of schedule," Chemezov said, adding that Rostec fulfilled the state defense order for the first half of the year by 65% in terms of weapons supplies, and by 50% in terms of means of destruction.
Rostec plays a vital role in achieving Russia's technological and industrial sovereignty and is actively involved in solving problems of national scale, Mishustin said during the meeting.
"Dear Sergei Viktorovich, you head Rostec, one of the key state corporations that plays a vital role in technological and industrial sovereignty and actively participates in solving problems of national scale. Moreover, this concerns a fairly wide range of products – from medical products to space technologies," Mishustin said.
Mishustin added that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly highlighted Rostec’s role, including in ensuring Russia's defense capability.
Servicemen from the Russian Southern Military District take part in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2025
Military
Western Air Defense Systems Helpless Against Iskander Missiles – Rostec to Sputnik
26 May, 08:07 GMT
