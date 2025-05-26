https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/western-air-defense-systems-helpless-against-iskander-missiles--rostec-1122130028.html
Western Air Defense Systems Helpless Against Iskander Missiles – Rostec to Sputnik
Western-made air defense systems used by Ukraine — including the US-supplied Patriot batteries — are incapable of intercepting Russia’s Iskander missiles and can only observe their flight path, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec told Sputnik.
“The enemy cannot repel strikes by the Iskander system. The ballistic missile follows a complex and unpredictable trajectory at extremely high speeds,” the statement read.The maneuvering capabilities of the Iskander ballistic missile far surpass the handling capacity of most NATO interceptor missiles, Rostec added.Rostec highlighted that the Iskander's warhead is powerful enough to cripple targets even at a considerable distance from the missile's impact point. Additionally, if the launch system is struck by the blast wave or shrapnel, it becomes irreparably damaged.“Although the launchers were placed far apart, the warhead was strong enough to hit both. The 'brain' and 'heart' of the air defense system — the command vehicle and multifunctional radar — were also destroyed,” the report noted.The developers also put the spotlight on the missile’s high precision, pointing out that the Russian-made Iskanders often hit their target with zero deviation — outshining the accuracy of foreign ballistic systems.
russia
Western-made air defense systems used by Ukraine — including the US-supplied Patriot batteries — are incapable of intercepting Russia's Iskander missiles and can only watch how they fly, Russia's state tech corporation Rostec told Sputnik.
“The enemy cannot repel strikes by the Iskander system. The ballistic missile follows a complex and unpredictable trajectory at extremely high speeds,”
the statement read.
The maneuvering capabilities of the Iskander ballistic missile far surpass the handling capacity of most NATO interceptor missiles, Rostec added.
“That’s why the Ukrainian Armed Forces have nothing capable of shooting down an Iskander. In reality, they can only watch it fly — knowing their targets will inevitably be hit,” Rostec said.
Rostec highlighted that the Iskander's warhead is powerful enough to cripple targets even at a considerable distance from the missile's impact point. Additionally, if the launch system is struck by the blast wave or shrapnel, it becomes irreparably damaged.
“Although the launchers were placed far apart, the warhead was strong enough to hit both. The 'brain' and 'heart' of the air defense system — the command vehicle and multifunctional radar — were also destroyed,” the report noted.
The developers also put the spotlight on the missile’s high precision, pointing out that the Russian-made Iskanders
often hit their target with zero deviation — outshining the accuracy of foreign ballistic systems.