Russian Upper House Chief Rips Into ‘Savage’ 7-Year Jail Term Handed to Gutsul

The verdict against the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, is a monstrous and cynical act of political repression against a democratically elected politician, said Valentina Matvienko, Chair of the Federation Council.

Earlier on Tuesday, the district court of Chisinau handed Gutsul a seven year prison term for allegedly financing the proscribed "Shor" party, with the sentence to take effect immediately. Her defense counsel has announced plans to appeal the verdict to the Chisinau Appeals Court within 15 days.The Federation Council Chair added that the Moldovan authorities calmly accepted the decision not only to complicate the political fate of a person who is hindering their consolidation of power in Moldova, but also to “put a woman, with two small children, in prison for many years.”“And this unprecedented act of inhumanity is supported by Europe. There is no doubt about it,” the politician concluded.

