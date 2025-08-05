International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/russian-upper-house-chief-slams-gutsuls-7-year-sentence-as-political-repression-1122556583.html
Russian Upper House Chief Rips Into ‘Savage’ 7-Year Jail Term Handed to Gutsul
Russian Upper House Chief Rips Into ‘Savage’ 7-Year Jail Term Handed to Gutsul
Sputnik International
The verdict against the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, is a monstrous and cynical act of political repression against a democratically elected politician, said Valentina Matvienko, Chair of the Federation Council.
2025-08-05T12:45+0000
2025-08-05T13:00+0000
world
valentina matvienko
chisinau
gagauzia
moldova
chisinau
maia sandu
prison
prison sentence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/05/1122556427_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_32bf8382cef5c15eca3a63b69687dc35.jpg
Earlier on Tuesday, the district court of Chisinau handed Gutsul a seven year prison term for allegedly financing the proscribed "Shor" party, with the sentence to take effect immediately. Her defense counsel has announced plans to appeal the verdict to the Chisinau Appeals Court within 15 days.The Federation Council Chair added that the Moldovan authorities calmly accepted the decision not only to complicate the political fate of a person who is hindering their consolidation of power in Moldova, but also to “put a woman, with two small children, in prison for many years.”“And this unprecedented act of inhumanity is supported by Europe. There is no doubt about it,” the politician concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/gagauzias-head-gutsul-defies-political-verdict-promises-to-fight-for-justice-1122555517.html
chisinau
gagauzia
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/05/1122556427_0:0:1138:853_1920x0_80_0_0_a3e84c5a788da9be72a92c7362017e0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian upper house, head of gagauzia, political repression against a democratically elected politician
russian upper house, head of gagauzia, political repression against a democratically elected politician

Russian Upper House Chief Rips Into ‘Savage’ 7-Year Jail Term Handed to Gutsul

12:45 GMT 05.08.2025 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 05.08.2025)
© Photo : Yevgenia Gutsul Telegram ChannelYevgenia Gutsul near a Moldovan court after the hearings
Yevgenia Gutsul near a Moldovan court after the hearings - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
© Photo : Yevgenia Gutsul Telegram Channel
Subscribe
The verdict against the head of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, is a monstrous and cynical act of political repression against a democratically elected politician, said Valentina Matvienko, Chair of the Federation Council.
Earlier on Tuesday, the district court of Chisinau handed Gutsul a seven year prison term for allegedly financing the proscribed "Shor" party, with the sentence to take effect immediately. Her defense counsel has announced plans to appeal the verdict to the Chisinau Appeals Court within 15 days.
“What the Chisinau regime under Sandu, using the judiciary, has done today is not just a monstrous and cynical act of political repression against a popularly elected politician from Gagauzia. It’s also a manifestation of the savage, medieval nature of certain individuals, with specific names, who have been supported by the West,” Matvienko wrote on her Telegram channel.
The Federation Council Chair added that the Moldovan authorities calmly accepted the decision not only to complicate the political fate of a person who is hindering their consolidation of power in Moldova, but also to “put a woman, with two small children, in prison for many years.”
“And this unprecedented act of inhumanity is supported by Europe. There is no doubt about it,” the politician concluded.
Evghenia Gutsul with son and husband after the court - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
World
Gagauzia’s Head Gutsul Defies Political Verdict, Promises to Fight for Justice
10:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала