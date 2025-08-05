https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-murder-attempt-on-defense-industry-enterprise-head-in-belgorod-1122553518.html
Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Murder Attempt on Defense Industry Enterprise Head in Belgorod
Sputnik International
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had thwarted an assassination attempt on the head of a defense industry enterprise in the city of Belgorod.
"[A Russian citizen contacted via Telegram] a representative of one of the pro-Ukrainian terrorist organizations banned in Russia, on whose instructions he arrived in ... the Bryansk Region to seize a UAV drop containing firearms and explosives, which were subsequently planned to be used to kill the general director of one of the defense industry enterprises in Belgorod," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the perpetrator was detained in the process of implementing the criminal plan.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had thwarted an assassination attempt on the head of a defense industry enterprise in the city of Belgorod.
"[A Russian citizen contacted via Telegram] a representative of one of the pro-Ukrainian terrorist organizations banned in Russia, on whose instructions he arrived in ... the Bryansk Region to seize a UAV drop containing firearms and explosives, which were subsequently planned to be used to kill the general director of one of the defense industry enterprises in Belgorod," the FSB said in a statement
, adding that the perpetrator was detained in the process of implementing the criminal plan.