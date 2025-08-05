https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-murder-attempt-on-defense-industry-enterprise-head-in-belgorod-1122553518.html

Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Murder Attempt on Defense Industry Enterprise Head in Belgorod

Russia's FSB Says Thwarted Murder Attempt on Defense Industry Enterprise Head in Belgorod

Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had thwarted an assassination attempt on the head of a defense industry enterprise in the city of Belgorod.

2025-08-05T07:50+0000

2025-08-05T07:50+0000

2025-08-05T07:50+0000

russia

russia

belgorod

bryansk region

russian federal security service (fsb)

assassination attempt

assassination

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg

"[A Russian citizen contacted via Telegram] a representative of one of the pro-Ukrainian terrorist organizations banned in Russia, on whose instructions he arrived in ... the Bryansk Region to seize a UAV drop containing firearms and explosives, which were subsequently planned to be used to kill the general director of one of the defense industry enterprises in Belgorod," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the perpetrator was detained in the process of implementing the criminal plan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russian-fsb-says-detained-saboteur-plotting-blast-at-voronezh-energy-infrastructure-object-1122451357.html

russia

belgorod

bryansk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's federal security service, defense industry enterprise in the city of belgorod, murder attempt