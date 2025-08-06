https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/king-of-malaysia-calls-opportunity-to-meet-with-putin-great-honor-1122562273.html
King of Malaysia Praises Meeting With Putin as 'Great Honor’
King of Malaysia Praises Meeting With Putin as 'Great Honor’
Sputnik International
Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim said on Wednesday that the opportunity to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin a "great honor."
2025-08-06T12:52+0000
2025-08-06T12:52+0000
2025-08-06T12:56+0000
world
vladimir
moscow
vladimir putin
sputnik
malaysia
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122562112_0:121:3209:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_f85ae828a7947d1659a67d4dd0692b78.jpg
"It is a great honor for me to have the opportunity to meet you here in Moscow. I have always dreamed of meeting you in person. I would like to sincerely thank you for the invitation," the king said at a meeting with Putin, as broadcast by Rossiya 24, adding that he admires Putin's leadership skills. Malaysia perceives Russia as a partner that can be trusted, as an important partner, the king said, adding that this visit is a reflection of his "sincere desire to strengthen, improve our relations and our interaction."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/kremlin-hails-malaysia-as-reliable-partner-ahead-of-putinsultan-ibrahim-talks-1122560587.html
vladimir
moscow
malaysia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122562112_240:0:2969:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6eac3f8052f0845349dae939fc8cb71e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
malaysian king sultan ibrahim, russian president vladimir putin, meet with russian president vladimir putin
malaysian king sultan ibrahim, russian president vladimir putin, meet with russian president vladimir putin
King of Malaysia Praises Meeting With Putin as 'Great Honor’
12:52 GMT 06.08.2025 (Updated: 12:56 GMT 06.08.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim said on Wednesday that the opportunity to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin a "great honor."
"It is a great honor for me to have the opportunity to meet you here in Moscow. I have always dreamed of meeting you in person. I would like to sincerely thank you for the invitation," the king said at a meeting with Putin, as broadcast by Rossiya 24, adding that he admires Putin's leadership skills.
Malaysia
perceives Russia as a partner that can be trusted, as an important partner, the king said, adding that this visit is a reflection of his "sincere desire to strengthen, improve our relations and our interaction."