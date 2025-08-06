International
King of Malaysia Praises Meeting With Putin as 'Great Honor’
King of Malaysia Praises Meeting With Putin as 'Great Honor’
Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim said on Wednesday that the opportunity to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin a "great honor."
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/06/1122562112_0:121:3209:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_f85ae828a7947d1659a67d4dd0692b78.jpg
"It is a great honor for me to have the opportunity to meet you here in Moscow. I have always dreamed of meeting you in person. I would like to sincerely thank you for the invitation," the king said at a meeting with Putin, as broadcast by Rossiya 24, adding that he admires Putin's leadership skills. Malaysia perceives Russia as a partner that can be trusted, as an important partner, the king said, adding that this visit is a reflection of his "sincere desire to strengthen, improve our relations and our interaction."
malaysian king sultan ibrahim, russian president vladimir putin, meet with russian president vladimir putin
malaysian king sultan ibrahim, russian president vladimir putin, meet with russian president vladimir putin

King of Malaysia Praises Meeting With Putin as 'Great Honor’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim said on Wednesday that the opportunity to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin a "great honor."
"It is a great honor for me to have the opportunity to meet you here in Moscow. I have always dreamed of meeting you in person. I would like to sincerely thank you for the invitation," the king said at a meeting with Putin, as broadcast by Rossiya 24, adding that he admires Putin's leadership skills.
Malaysia perceives Russia as a partner that can be trusted, as an important partner, the king said, adding that this visit is a reflection of his "sincere desire to strengthen, improve our relations and our interaction."
