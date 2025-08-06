https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/king-of-malaysia-calls-opportunity-to-meet-with-putin-great-honor-1122562273.html

King of Malaysia Praises Meeting With Putin as 'Great Honor’

Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim said on Wednesday that the opportunity to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin a "great honor."

2025-08-06T12:52+0000

2025-08-06T12:52+0000

2025-08-06T12:56+0000

"It is a great honor for me to have the opportunity to meet you here in Moscow. I have always dreamed of meeting you in person. I would like to sincerely thank you for the invitation," the king said at a meeting with Putin, as broadcast by Rossiya 24, adding that he admires Putin's leadership skills. Malaysia perceives Russia as a partner that can be trusted, as an important partner, the king said, adding that this visit is a reflection of his "sincere desire to strengthen, improve our relations and our interaction."

