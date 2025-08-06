https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/russia-malaysia-maintain-close-positions-on-many-global-regional-issues---kremlin-1122558969.html

Russia, Malaysia Maintain Close Positions on Many Global, Regional Issues - Kremlin

Russia and Malaysia maintain close positions on many global and regional issues, according to materials for he meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim released by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"The two states, which hold similar or coinciding positions on many pressing issues on the global and regional agenda, are effectively interacting at the UN and in other multilateral formats," the materials read. Russia and Malaysia also consider BRICS as a platform for coordinating interests of the world's majority countries and an effective mechanism for multilateral cooperation, the materials read. "Dialogue with ASEAN is one of the priorities of Russian policy in the Asia-Pacific region. Malaysia's chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025 has contributed to the intensification of interaction within the framework of Russia's strategic partnership with the association," the materials read.

