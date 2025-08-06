International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/nuclear-risks-growing-80-years-since-hiroshima-bombing-but-disarmament-possible--expert-1122561133.html
Nuclear Risks Growing 80 Years Since Hiroshima Bombing, But Disarmament Possible – Expert
Nuclear Risks Growing 80 Years Since Hiroshima Bombing, But Disarmament Possible – Expert
Sputnik International
The international community is dealing with the growing nuclear risks 80 years after US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but nuclear disarmament remains possible, Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball told RIA Novosti.
2025-08-06T10:13+0000
2025-08-06T10:13+0000
analysis
hiroshima
nagasaki
arms control association (aca)
us
nuclear
nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107660/40/1076604073_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_2e0094bce1b790f9532f967ffd1a17d9.jpg
"Today, as we observe the 80th commemorations of the first nuclear test detonation and the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, nuclear risks are growing once again. Nuclear disarmament is possible and necessary," Kimball said. The past eight decades showed that no one can win in a nuclear conflict, but the human civilization remains precariously tethered to the existence of nuclear weapons and the threat they might be used again, he added. He warned that a major nuclear conflict would kill and injure hundreds of millions of people in the first hours and days, and many more would die afterwards. In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Hiroshima blast killed 140,000 of the city's 350,000 population, with Nagasaki losing 74,000. Overwhelmingly, civilian victims are commemorated annually during the August 6 and 9 memorial ceremonies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/80-years-after-hiroshima-time-for-truth-and-accountability-1122560302.html
hiroshima
nagasaki
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107660/40/1076604073_64:0:1181:838_1920x0_80_0_0_ff8946eed080dcbf0692c3401b5697ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear risks, hiroshima bombing, us bombings of hiroshima and nagasaki, arms control association executive director
nuclear risks, hiroshima bombing, us bombings of hiroshima and nagasaki, arms control association executive director

Nuclear Risks Growing 80 Years Since Hiroshima Bombing, But Disarmament Possible – Expert

10:13 GMT 06.08.2025
© Photo : Nuclear Weapon ArchiveOperation Plumbob Stokes US nuclear weapons test, predicted yield 10-20 kt, August 7, 1957.
Operation Plumbob Stokes US nuclear weapons test, predicted yield 10-20 kt, August 7, 1957. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2025
© Photo : Nuclear Weapon Archive
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The international community is dealing with the growing nuclear risks 80 years after US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but nuclear disarmament remains possible, Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball told RIA Novosti.
"Today, as we observe the 80th commemorations of the first nuclear test detonation and the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, nuclear risks are growing once again. Nuclear disarmament is possible and necessary," Kimball said.
The past eight decades showed that no one can win in a nuclear conflict, but the human civilization remains precariously tethered to the existence of nuclear weapons and the threat they might be used again, he added.
He warned that a major nuclear conflict would kill and injure hundreds of millions of people in the first hours and days, and many more would die afterwards.
"We’ve learned that no one wins costly nuclear arms races, and the more dialogue and predictability we can achieve through nuclear arms reduction agreements, the safer we all are," Kimball said.
In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Hiroshima blast killed 140,000 of the city's 350,000 population, with Nagasaki losing 74,000. Overwhelmingly, civilian victims are commemorated annually during the August 6 and 9 memorial ceremonies.
Emanuel Pastreich, President of the Asia Institute - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2025
World
80 Years After Hiroshima: Time For Truth and Accountability
09:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала