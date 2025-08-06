https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/nuclear-risks-growing-80-years-since-hiroshima-bombing-but-disarmament-possible--expert-1122561133.html
Nuclear Risks Growing 80 Years Since Hiroshima Bombing, But Disarmament Possible – Expert
The international community is dealing with the growing nuclear risks 80 years after US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but nuclear disarmament remains possible, Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball told RIA Novosti.
In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Hiroshima blast killed 140,000 of the city's 350,000 population, with Nagasaki losing 74,000. Overwhelmingly, civilian victims are commemorated annually during the August 6 and 9 memorial ceremonies.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The international community is dealing with the growing nuclear risks 80 years after US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but nuclear disarmament remains possible, Arms Control Association Executive Director Daryl Kimball told RIA Novosti.
"Today, as we observe the 80th commemorations of the first nuclear test detonation and the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, nuclear risks are growing once again. Nuclear disarmament is possible and necessary," Kimball said.
The past eight decades showed that no one can win in a nuclear conflict
, but the human civilization remains precariously tethered to the existence of nuclear weapons and the threat they might be used again, he added.
He warned that a major nuclear conflict would kill and injure hundreds of millions of people in the first hours and days, and many more would die afterwards.
"We’ve learned that no one wins costly nuclear arms races, and the more dialogue and predictability we can achieve through nuclear arms reduction agreements, the safer we all are," Kimball said.
In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Hiroshima blast killed 140,000 of the city's 350,000 population, with Nagasaki losing 74,000. Overwhelmingly, civilian victims are commemorated annually during the August 6 and 9 memorial ceremonies.