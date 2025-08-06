https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/putin-and-us-envoy-witkoff-discuss-ukraine-and-future-strategic-cooperation-1122562572.html

Putin and US Envoy Witkoff Discuss Ukraine and Future Strategic Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff have discussed the Ukrainian crisis at a meeting on Wednesday, as well as prospects for the possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"As for the topics covered, then, first of all, of course, it is the Ukrainian crisis. And the second topic is the prospects for the possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia," Ushakov told reporters. Russia has transmitted signals on Ukrainian issue during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff, as well as received corresponding signals from US President Donald Trump, Ushakov said."The current situation is that our president has complete information, that is, our signals, signals from President Trump. And Trump has not yet been informed about the results of this meeting. Therefore, I would refrain from making more detailed comments. Let us see when Witkoff will be able to report on the conversation that took place today to Trump. After that, obviously, we will be able to supplement my comments with something more significant," Ushakov said.The conversation between Putin and Witkoff was useful and constructive, Ushakov said.

