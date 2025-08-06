https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/putin-and-us-envoy-witkoff-wrap-up-3-hour-kremlin-meeting-1122561889.html
Putin and US Envoy Witkoff Wrap Up Three-Hour Kremlin Meeting
Putin and US Envoy Witkoff Wrap Up Three-Hour Kremlin Meeting
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steven Witkoff at the Kremlin has ended, the presidential press service reported.
The talks lasted about three hours.The US Presidential envoy arrived in Moscow early on Wednesday morning. It is his fifth visit to Russia in 2025.
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steven Witkoff at the Kremlin has ended, the presidential press service reported.
The talks lasted about three hours.
The US Presidential envoy
arrived in Moscow early on Wednesday morning. It is his fifth visit to Russia in 2025.