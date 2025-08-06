International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/rubio-confirms-call-with-witkoff-after-kremlin-meeting-updates-to-come-1122563614.html
Rubio Confirms Call With Witkoff After Kremlin Meeting, Updates to Come
Rubio Confirms Call With Witkoff After Kremlin Meeting, Updates to Come
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he has just discussed with Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff his trip to Moscow and added that there will be some "maybe positive, maybe not" announcements on the matter later in the day.
2025-08-06T15:58+0000
2025-08-06T15:58+0000
world
marco rubio
steve witkoff
russia
ukraine
kremlin
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9a2645c3cc46f1c2affc71116b2e20.jpg
"We will have more to say about that later on today ... Ambassador Witkoff is on his way back now. Just got off the phone with him a few minutes ago. We will have another discussion throughout the day, and hopefully there will be some announcements. Maybe positive, maybe not. We will see," Rubio told reporters ahead of his meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric when asked if the US still plans to impose sanctions against Russia if a Ukraine ceasefire is not reached by Friday.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Witkoff in the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that they discussed the Ukrainian crisis and prospects for the possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia. During the meeting, Russia transmitted signals on the Ukrainian issue and received corresponding signals from the US, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/putin-and-us-envoy-witkoff-discuss-ukraine-and-future-strategic-cooperation-1122562572.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69fb7e80eeaa3b07d85d7879576e027f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin meeting, us secretary of state marco rubio, witkoff his trip to moscow
kremlin meeting, us secretary of state marco rubio, witkoff his trip to moscow

Rubio Confirms Call With Witkoff After Kremlin Meeting, Updates to Come

15:58 GMT 06.08.2025
© Julien de RosaUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2025
© Julien de Rosa
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he has just discussed with Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff his trip to Moscow and added that there will be some "maybe positive, maybe not" announcements on the matter later in the day.
"We will have more to say about that later on today ... Ambassador Witkoff is on his way back now. Just got off the phone with him a few minutes ago. We will have another discussion throughout the day, and hopefully there will be some announcements. Maybe positive, maybe not. We will see," Rubio told reporters ahead of his meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric when asked if the US still plans to impose sanctions against Russia if a Ukraine ceasefire is not reached by Friday.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Witkoff in the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that they discussed the Ukrainian crisis and prospects for the possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia. During the meeting, Russia transmitted signals on the Ukrainian issue and received corresponding signals from the US, he added.
Meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2025
World
Putin and US Envoy Witkoff Discuss Ukraine and Future Strategic Cooperation
12:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала