Rubio Confirms Call With Witkoff After Kremlin Meeting, Updates to Come
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he has just discussed with Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff his trip to Moscow and added that there will be some "maybe positive, maybe not" announcements on the matter later in the day.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he has just discussed with Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff his trip to Moscow and added that there will be some "maybe positive, maybe not" announcements on the matter later in the day.
"We will have more to say about that later on today ... Ambassador Witkoff is on his way back now. Just got off the phone with him a few minutes ago. We will have another discussion throughout the day, and hopefully there will be some announcements. Maybe positive, maybe not. We will see," Rubio told reporters ahead of his meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric when asked if the US still plans to impose sanctions against Russia if a Ukraine ceasefire is not reached by Friday.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Witkoff
in the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that they discussed the Ukrainian crisis and prospects for the possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia. During the meeting, Russia transmitted signals on the Ukrainian issue and received corresponding signals from the US, he added.