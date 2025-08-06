https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/russian-chinese-navy-conduct-joint-artillery-drills---pacific-fleet-1122560848.html
Russian, Chinese Navy Conduct Joint Artillery Drills - Pacific Fleet
Ships of the Russian navy together with ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy conducted artillery firing exercises during the final phase of the Russian-Chinese Maritime Interaction – 2025 drills, the Russian Pacific Fleet has said.
"During the final part of the Russian-Chinese Maritime Interaction – 2025 drills, the Russian navy, represented by the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs and the corvette Gromkiy, together with the PLA Navy, represented by the Shaoxing and Urumqi ships, practiced conducting artillery combat against simulated enemy ships and searching for an 'enemy' submarine in the Sea of Japan waters," the Russian navy said. The Russian Pacific Fleet added that naval personnel from both countries also practiced organizing joint defense against attacks by unmanned boats and drones. The navy said that during the final stage of the exercise, the Russian navy and the PLA navy carried out measures to search for and destroy an "enemy" submarine. The Russian-Chinese Maritime Interaction – 2025 drills were held from August 1-5. For the first time in the exercise's history, a joint shore-based headquarters was established to coordinate all actions of the participating ships.
"During the final part of the Russian-Chinese Maritime Interaction – 2025 drills, the Russian navy, represented by the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs and the corvette Gromkiy, together with the PLA Navy, represented by the Shaoxing and Urumqi ships, practiced conducting artillery combat against simulated enemy ships and searching for an 'enemy' submarine in the Sea of Japan waters," the Russian navy said.
The Russian Pacific Fleet added that naval personnel from both countries also practiced organizing joint defense against attacks by unmanned boats and drones.
The navy said that during the final stage of the exercise
, the Russian navy and the PLA navy carried out measures to search for and destroy an "enemy" submarine.
"As a result of effective joint actions of the surface ship crews from both countries, the 'enemy' submarine was promptly detected and subsequently destroyed using anti-submarine warfare systems," the navy said.
The Russian-Chinese Maritime Interaction – 2025 drills were held from August 1-5. For the first time in the exercise's history, a joint shore-based headquarters was established to coordinate all actions of the participating ships.
