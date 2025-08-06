https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/russian-chinese-navy-conduct-joint-artillery-drills---pacific-fleet-1122560848.html

Russian, Chinese Navy Conduct Joint Artillery Drills - Pacific Fleet

Russian, Chinese Navy Conduct Joint Artillery Drills - Pacific Fleet

Sputnik International

Ships of the Russian navy together with ships of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) navy conducted artillery firing exercises during the final phase of the Russian-Chinese Maritime Interaction – 2025 drills, the Russian Pacific Fleet has said.

2025-08-06T10:09+0000

2025-08-06T10:09+0000

2025-08-06T10:09+0000

military

russia

china

russian pacific fleet

chinese people's liberation army (pla)

drills

military drills

joint drills

naval drills

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100301757_0:3:1939:1093_1920x0_80_0_0_c0987c976f2e8ae45b62bea63a25c386.jpg

"During the final part of the Russian-Chinese Maritime Interaction – 2025 drills, the Russian navy, represented by the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Tributs and the corvette Gromkiy, together with the PLA Navy, represented by the Shaoxing and Urumqi ships, practiced conducting artillery combat against simulated enemy ships and searching for an 'enemy' submarine in the Sea of Japan waters," the Russian navy said. The Russian Pacific Fleet added that naval personnel from both countries also practiced organizing joint defense against attacks by unmanned boats and drones. The navy said that during the final stage of the exercise, the Russian navy and the PLA navy carried out measures to search for and destroy an "enemy" submarine. The Russian-Chinese Maritime Interaction – 2025 drills were held from August 1-5. For the first time in the exercise's history, a joint shore-based headquarters was established to coordinate all actions of the participating ships.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/russian-and-chinese-warships-perform-firing-drills-in-pacific-ocean-1120540277.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian, chinese navy, chinese people's liberation army, russian-chinese maritime interaction