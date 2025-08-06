https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-will-be-held-on-june-3-6-in-2026--roscongress-1122559090.html

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Will Be Held on June 3-6 in 2026 – Roscongress

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Will Be Held on June 3-6 in 2026 – Roscongress

Sputnik International

The next St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from June 3-6 in 2026, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Wednesday.

2025-08-06T07:49+0000

2025-08-06T07:49+0000

2025-08-06T07:49+0000

russia

russia

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

spief 2025

forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122266877_0:31:3131:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_861e7fd4f4dd20c02c1296af9851d3c8.jpg

"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 3-6, 2026," the organization said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/total-of-1060-deals-worth-80bln-signed-at-spief-1122311560.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

st. petersburg international economic forum, russia's roscongress foundation, spief