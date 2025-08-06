St. Petersburg International Economic Forum Will Be Held on June 3-6 in 2026 – Roscongress

International
The next St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from June 3-6 in 2026, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Wednesday.
"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 3-6, 2026," the organization said in a statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The next St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held from June 3-6 in 2026, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said on Wednesday.
"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 3-6, 2026," the organization said in a statement.
