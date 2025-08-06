International
Trump Says 'Great Progress' Made in Putin-Witkoff Talks on Ukraine
US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a "highly productive" meeting resulting in "great progress."
Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting with Witkoff in the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that they discussed the Ukrainian crisis and prospects for the possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia. During the meeting, Russia transmitted signals on the Ukrainian issue and received corresponding signals from the US, he added. "My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
17:14 GMT 06.08.2025 (Updated: 17:21 GMT 06.08.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a "highly productive" meeting resulting in "great progress."
Earlier in the day, Putin held a meeting with Witkoff in the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that they discussed the Ukrainian crisis and prospects for the possible development of strategic cooperation between the United States and Russia. During the meeting, Russia transmitted signals on the Ukrainian issue and received corresponding signals from the US, he added.
"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
World
Putin and US Envoy Witkoff Discuss Ukraine and Future Strategic Cooperation
12:56 GMT
Chats
