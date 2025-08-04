Potential Putin-Witkoff Meeting on Kremlin’s Agenda This Week

International
The Kremlin does not rule out a possible meeting this week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
According to Peskov, Russia views contacts with Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy for the Middle East, as important and constructive.Putin Not Completely Ruling Out A Meeting With ZelenskyRussian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out the possibility of a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky after the necessary work at the expert level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.At the same time, all preparatory work for such a meeting has not yet been done, the official added.New Regions Are Top Priority Working with new regions of Russia is a priority for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Putin will meet with the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin later in the day, the spokesman said.
09:52 GMT 04.08.2025 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 04.08.2025)
The Kremlin does not rule out a possible meeting this week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We do not rule out such a meeting," Peskov said when asked whether the Russian leader and the American envoy could meet in the coming days.
According to Peskov, Russia views contacts with Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy for the Middle East, as important and constructive.

"We always welcome exchanges with Mr. Witkoff. They are meaningful and very useful," he noted, adding that Moscow is always glad to host him.

"The dialogue continues, and the United States is maintaining its mediation efforts to find a path toward resolving the Ukraine conflict," Peskov said.

Putin Not Completely Ruling Out A Meeting With Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out the possibility of a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky after the necessary work at the expert level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"I would like to remind you that the president himself has always kept open the possibility of holding such a meeting. After the necessary part of the work has been completed at the expert level and the necessary distance has been covered," Peskov told journalists.
At the same time, all preparatory work for such a meeting has not yet been done, the official added.
New Regions Are Top Priority

Working with new regions of Russia is a priority for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Of course, working with new Russian regions is a constant priority in the work of the head of state," Peskov told reporters.
Putin will meet with the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin later in the day, the spokesman said.
