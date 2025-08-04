https://sputnikglobe.com/20250804/potential-putin-witkoff-meeting-on-kremlins-agenda-this-week-1122550104.html

Potential Putin-Witkoff Meeting on Kremlin’s Agenda This Week

The Kremlin does not rule out a possible meeting this week between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to Peskov, Russia views contacts with Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy for the Middle East, as important and constructive.Putin Not Completely Ruling Out A Meeting With ZelenskyRussian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out the possibility of a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky after the necessary work at the expert level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.At the same time, all preparatory work for such a meeting has not yet been done, the official added.New Regions Are Top Priority Working with new regions of Russia is a priority for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Putin will meet with the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin later in the day, the spokesman said.

