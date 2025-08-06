https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/us-still-unrepentant-over-hiroshima-global-silence-shields-it-from-accountability---zakharova-1122560706.html
US Still Unrepentant Over Hiroshima, Global Silence Shields It From Accountability - Zakharova
The United States, without remorse for its nuclear bombings of Japan, is becoming more convinced that it acted correctly at the time, and not calling out the US in this regard keeps them in a comfort zone, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
In his address dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the US bombing of Hiroshima, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made no mention of the country responsible. The address was read out in Japanese by UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and only mentioned that "the lives of tens of thousands of people were taken" in the Hiroshima tragedy. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui also did not name the US as the country that dropped nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Without naming the US as the party that carried out the nuclear bombings, these questions will remain unanswered, the spokeswoman said. "It is high time [to get answers]. But they lack something, and we know what – courage and conscience," Zakharova added. The tragic events in Hiroshima and Nagasaki have already become a source of misinformation, the spokeswoman said, adding that a high-ranking representative of these cities, during the anniversary event on August 6, did not name the US, the country which did the bombing. But, at the same time, this official said that the US and Russia "have not drawn the right conclusions or learned lessons from those mistakes."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States, without remorse for its nuclear bombings of Japan, is becoming more convinced that it acted correctly at the time, and not calling out the US in this regard keeps them in a comfort zone, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
In his address dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the US bombing of Hiroshima, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made no mention of the country responsible. The address was read out in Japanese by UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and only mentioned that "the lives of tens of thousands of people were taken" in the Hiroshima tragedy. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui also did not name the US as the country that dropped nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.
"Without repenting, without showing remorse, they [the US] are becoming more convinced that they did everything right. That is the problem. They have not repented. What does not naming the US mean? It creates a comfort zone for them. It is not about pulling them out of their comfort zone, but about keeping them in it, so they don't have to ask themselves: Do you regret it? Would you do it again? Will you never do it again?" Zakharova told Sputnik radio.
Without naming the US as the party that carried out the nuclear bombings, these questions will remain unanswered, the spokeswoman said.
"It is high time [to get answers]. But they lack something, and we know what – courage and conscience," Zakharova added.
The tragic events in Hiroshima and Nagasaki
have already become a source of misinformation, the spokeswoman said, adding that a high-ranking representative of these cities, during the anniversary event on August 6, did not name the US, the country which did the bombing. But, at the same time, this official said that the US and Russia "have not drawn the right conclusions or learned lessons from those mistakes."
"Wow. This is fake! But the UN Secretary-General echoes it," Zakharova said.
In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Hiroshima blast killed 140,000 of the city's 350,000 population, with Nagasaki losing 74,000. Overwhelmingly, civilian victims are commemorated annually during the August 6 and 9 memorial ceremonies.