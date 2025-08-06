https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/us-still-unrepentant-over-hiroshima-global-silence-shields-it-from-accountability---zakharova-1122560706.html

US Still Unrepentant Over Hiroshima, Global Silence Shields It From Accountability - Zakharova

US Still Unrepentant Over Hiroshima, Global Silence Shields It From Accountability - Zakharova

Sputnik International

The United States, without remorse for its nuclear bombings of Japan, is becoming more convinced that it acted correctly at the time, and not calling out the US in this regard keeps them in a comfort zone, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2025-08-06T10:06+0000

2025-08-06T10:06+0000

2025-08-06T10:06+0000

world

maria zakharova

hiroshima

nagasaki

japan

the united nations (un)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112481412_0:68:3000:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_e52097c279b1a76513dd8e229257f896.jpg

In his address dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the US bombing of Hiroshima, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made no mention of the country responsible. The address was read out in Japanese by UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and only mentioned that "the lives of tens of thousands of people were taken" in the Hiroshima tragedy. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui also did not name the US as the country that dropped nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Without naming the US as the party that carried out the nuclear bombings, these questions will remain unanswered, the spokeswoman said. "It is high time [to get answers]. But they lack something, and we know what – courage and conscience," Zakharova added. The tragic events in Hiroshima and Nagasaki have already become a source of misinformation, the spokeswoman said, adding that a high-ranking representative of these cities, during the anniversary event on August 6, did not name the US, the country which did the bombing. But, at the same time, this official said that the US and Russia "have not drawn the right conclusions or learned lessons from those mistakes." In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Hiroshima blast killed 140,000 of the city's 350,000 population, with Nagasaki losing 74,000. Overwhelmingly, civilian victims are commemorated annually during the August 6 and 9 memorial ceremonies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/80-years-after-hiroshima-time-for-truth-and-accountability-1122560302.html

hiroshima

nagasaki

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, russian foreign ministry, nuclear bombings of japan, maria zakharova