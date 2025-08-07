https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/putin-expected-to-visit-india-at-end-of-august---indian-national-security-adviser-1122566779.html

Putin Expected to Visit India at End of August - Indian National Security Adviser

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India is expected in late August, Indian Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Thursday.

"Now we have established very good relations, which we value very much, a strategic partnership between our countries. We interact at a high level... We were pleased to know about President Putin's visit to our country at the end of August," Doval said at a meeting with Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Moscow in July 2024, where the 22nd Russia-India Annual Summit was held. During the visit, Modi extended an invitation to President Vladimir Putin to visit India. In May 2025, the Kremlin press service confirmed that Modi had reaffirmed the invitation.

