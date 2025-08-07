https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/russia-greatly-values-relations-with-uae--putin-1122568775.html

Russia Greatly Values Relations With UAE – Putin

Russia Greatly Values Relations With UAE – Putin

Sputnik International

Russia attaches special importance to relations with the UAE, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2025-08-07T11:10+0000

2025-08-07T11:10+0000

2025-08-07T11:21+0000

world

vladimir putin

uae

russia

bilateral relations

cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122569058_0:0:3084:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_df6ff85649eec9459459bb49394d6e46.jpg

"Your Highness, dear friends, allow me to warmly welcome you to Moscow. Your Highness, I am very glad to see you again in the capital of Russia. We place special importance on our relations with the United Arab Emirates," said Russian President Vladimir Putin during Russian-UAE talks.Mutual investments between Russia and the UAE are growing, with Russian investments in the UAE exceeding Emirati investments in Russia by almost two times, Vladimir Putin said."We have humanitarian cooperation at a good level. I am also referring to our contacts in the field of education and culture," Putin said.Putin invited UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to exchange views on security in the Middle East region.Russia and the UAE actively interact on international platforms, including within the framework of the BRICS and the EAEU, Putin added.UAE's Relations With Russia Developing RapidlyRelations between the UAE and Russia are developing rapidly, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.The UAE's trade with Russia has reached $11 billion, the president said, expressing the hope that it will double.The UAE president also thanked Putin for his hospitality and expressed hope that his visit "will bring positive and joyful results for the Russian and Emirati peoples."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250618/putin-confirms-to-uae-leader-russias-readiness-to-mediate-iran-israel-conflict-1122278799.html

uae

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

relationship with uae, russian president vladimir putin, relations with the uae