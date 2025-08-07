Russia Greatly Values Relations With UAE – Putin
11:10 GMT 07.08.2025 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 07.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy/
Russia attaches special importance to relations with the UAE, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin.
"Your Highness, dear friends, allow me to warmly welcome you to Moscow. Your Highness, I am very glad to see you again in the capital of Russia. We place special importance on our relations with the United Arab Emirates," said Russian President Vladimir Putin during Russian-UAE talks.
Mutual investments between Russia and the UAE are growing, with Russian investments in the UAE exceeding Emirati investments in Russia by almost two times, Vladimir Putin said.
"We [with the UAE] maintain contacts at a high political level, economic ties are developing, both in the field of trade and investment. Mutual investments are growing. I would like to note that Russian investments in the United Arab Emirates exceed Emirati investments in Russia, and significantly, almost twice," Putin said at talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin.
"We have humanitarian cooperation at a good level. I am also referring to our contacts in the field of education and culture," Putin said.
Putin invited UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to exchange views on security in the Middle East region.
"Of course, it is very important for us to exchange views with you today on the situation in the region in the field of international security," Putin said ahead of talks.
Russia and the UAE actively interact on international platforms, including within the framework of the BRICS and the EAEU, Putin added.
UAE's Relations With Russia Developing Rapidly
Relations between the UAE and Russia are developing rapidly, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.
"Our relations ... have been developing at an accelerated pace in recent years," the president said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that the UAE has always sought to strengthen relations with Moscow.
The UAE's trade with Russia has reached $11 billion, the president said, expressing the hope that it will double.
The UAE president also thanked Putin for his hospitality and expressed hope that his visit "will bring positive and joyful results for the Russian and Emirati peoples."