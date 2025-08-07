https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/russian-air-defense-systems-intercept-82-ukrainian-drones-overnight-1122566072.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Intercept 82 Ukrainian Drones Overnight

Russian air defense systems destroyed 82 Ukrainian drones, including 31 over the Sea of Azov and 11 over Crimea, during the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the past night, from 23:30 Moscow time [20:30 GMT] on August 6 to 06:10 Moscow time [03:10 GMT] on August 7, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 82 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 31 over the waters of the Sea of Azov, 11 over the Republic of Crimea, ten over the Rostov Region, nine over the Krasnodar Territory, eight over the Black Sea, seven over the Volgograd Region, four over the Belgorod Region, one over the Kursk Region and one over the Oryol Region," the ministry said in a statement.

