UAE One of Suitable Places for Meeting With Trump - Putin

UAE One of Suitable Places for Meeting With Trump - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the UAE is one of the suitable places for his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"President of the United Arab Emirates, I think we will decide, but this would be one of the suitable, quite suitable places," Putin told reporters.Russia has many friends who are ready to help organize his meeting with Trump, Putin said, adding that both sides expressed interest in the Russia-US summit.Earlier in the day, Russia and the US have agreed on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the preparations for the meeting had begun.On Wednesday, Putin received US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. During the meeting, the parties exchanged "certain signals" about the situation in Ukraine, Ushakov said.

