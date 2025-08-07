https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/upcoming-putin-trump-meeting-to-help-continue-russia-us-dialogue---rdif-head-1122570058.html

Upcoming Putin-Trump Meeting to Help Continue Russia-US Dialogue - RDIF Head

Upcoming Putin-Trump Meeting to Help Continue Russia-US Dialogue - RDIF Head

Sputnik International

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will help to continue dialogue between Russia and the United States more actively, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

2025-08-07T12:25+0000

2025-08-07T12:25+0000

2025-08-07T12:25+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

kirill dmitriev

donald trump

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

kremlin

moscow

meeting

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107028/89/1070288953_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_15a39a8efecdaed23f6b59a58659fefd.jpg

"Of course, the summit between the leadership of Russia and the United States, which is scheduled for next week, may become an important historical event, an event when Russia's position will be clearly conveyed before President Trump," Dmitriev told reporters, adding that "this dialogue will continue even more actively, including in the economic area." Moscow and Washington are hold a very important dialogue in various areas, Dmitriev said. Earlier in the day, Russia and the US agreed on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that preparations for the meeting had begun.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/uae-one-of-suitable-places-for-meeting-with-trump---putin-1122569490.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin-trump meeting, meeting between russian president vladimir putin and us president donald trump, dialogue between russia and the united states