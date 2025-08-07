https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/upcoming-putin-trump-meeting-to-help-continue-russia-us-dialogue---rdif-head-1122570058.html
Upcoming Putin-Trump Meeting to Help Continue Russia-US Dialogue - RDIF Head
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will help to continue dialogue between Russia and the United States more actively, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, said.
"Of course, the summit between the leadership of Russia and the United States, which is scheduled for next week, may become an important historical event, an event when Russia's position will be clearly conveyed before President Trump," Dmitriev told reporters, adding that "this dialogue will continue even more actively, including in the economic area." Moscow and Washington are hold a very important dialogue in various areas, Dmitriev said. Earlier in the day, Russia and the US agreed on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that preparations for the meeting had begun.
"Of course, the summit between the leadership of Russia and the United States, which is scheduled for next week, may become an important historical event, an event when Russia's position will be clearly conveyed before President Trump," Dmitriev told reporters, adding that "this dialogue will continue even more actively, including in the economic area."
"We note that there is a very important dialogue with the United States in various areas. Many opponents of Russia are trying to disrupt this dialogue, trying to prevent it, trying to misinform the US leadership about various facts," Dmitriev said.
Earlier in the day, Russia and the US agreed on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated that preparations for the meeting had begun.