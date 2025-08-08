https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/germany-suspends-issuing-permits-for-export-of-weapons-to-israel---merz-1122579218.html
Germany Suspends Issuing Permits for Export of Weapons to Israel - Merz
Germany Suspends Issuing Permits for Export of Weapons to Israel - Merz
Sputnik International
Germany is suspending issuing permits for export of weapons to Israel, which can be used in the Gaza Strip, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday.
2025-08-08T17:51+0000
2025-08-08T17:51+0000
2025-08-08T17:51+0000
world
middle east
friedrich merz
benjamin netanyahu
israel
gaza strip
germany
hamas
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122153922_0:94:3070:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_274ae299a1c502b89f57aa0255224644.jpg
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country intends to take control of all of the Gaza Strip in order to ensure its security and remove the Palestinian movement Hamas from the area. Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas, and the release of hostages and targeted negotiations on a cease-fire are the top priority, Merz stated. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil welcomed the chancellor's decision, saying that, despite standing with Israel, Berlin cannot justify its inhumane actions in Gaza, the DPA news agency reported. "Right now, humanitarian aid must be delivered to the Gaza Strip as quickly and fully as possible," Klingbeil said. Klingbeil also condemned any actions in Gaza or the West Bank that contradict the two-state solution, and called for the swift release of all hostages and a ceasefire. On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel intends to establish control over the entire Gaza Strip to ensure a security perimeter, subsequently transferring it to a new "civilian administration." He added that the State of Israel does not plan to retain control over the Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/german-economy-ministry-denies-reports-of-halt-in-arms-supplies-to-israel-1120196876.html
israel
gaza strip
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122153922_152:0:2883:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e77b652c3d48e356375f447195dbdade.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
germany suspends, gaza strip, german chancellor friedrich merz, weapons to israel
germany suspends, gaza strip, german chancellor friedrich merz, weapons to israel
Germany Suspends Issuing Permits for Export of Weapons to Israel - Merz
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is suspending issuing permits for export of weapons to Israel, which can be used in the Gaza Strip, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday.
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country intends to take control of all of the Gaza Strip in order to ensure its security and remove the Palestinian movement Hamas from the area.
Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas, and the release of hostages and targeted negotiations on a cease-fire are the top priority, Merz stated.
"The even tougher military actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, approved last night by the Israeli Cabinet of Ministers, according to the German government, make it increasingly difficult to understand how these goals can be achieved. In these circumstances, the German government will not approve the export of military products that can be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice," Merz said.
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil welcomed the chancellor's decision, saying that, despite standing with Israel, Berlin cannot justify its inhumane actions in Gaza, the DPA news agency reported.
"Right now, humanitarian aid must be delivered to the Gaza Strip as quickly and fully as possible," Klingbeil said.
Klingbeil also condemned any actions in Gaza or the West Bank
that contradict the two-state solution, and called for the swift release of all hostages and a ceasefire.
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel intends to establish control over the entire Gaza Strip to ensure a security perimeter, subsequently transferring it to a new "civilian administration." He added that the State of Israel does not plan to retain control over the Strip.
19 September 2024, 00:39 GMT