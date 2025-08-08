https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/germany-suspends-issuing-permits-for-export-of-weapons-to-israel---merz-1122579218.html

Germany Suspends Issuing Permits for Export of Weapons to Israel - Merz

Germany is suspending issuing permits for export of weapons to Israel, which can be used in the Gaza Strip, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country intends to take control of all of the Gaza Strip in order to ensure its security and remove the Palestinian movement Hamas from the area. Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas, and the release of hostages and targeted negotiations on a cease-fire are the top priority, Merz stated. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil welcomed the chancellor's decision, saying that, despite standing with Israel, Berlin cannot justify its inhumane actions in Gaza, the DPA news agency reported. "Right now, humanitarian aid must be delivered to the Gaza Strip as quickly and fully as possible," Klingbeil said. Klingbeil also condemned any actions in Gaza or the West Bank that contradict the two-state solution, and called for the swift release of all hostages and a ceasefire. On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel intends to establish control over the entire Gaza Strip to ensure a security perimeter, subsequently transferring it to a new "civilian administration." He added that the State of Israel does not plan to retain control over the Strip.

