India Suspends Plans to Buy New Weapons and Aircraft From US Amid Imposed Tariffs - Report
India has suspended its plans to purchase new weapons and aircraft from the United States following the imposition of tariffs, media reports, citing Indian officials.
10:50 GMT 08.08.2025 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 08.08.2025)
"New Delhi has put on hold its plans to purchase new US weapons and aircraft," according to a statement from media citing three Indian officials.
According to two of the sources, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had planned to visit Washington next week to announce some purchases, but the trip was canceled.
Before the imposition of new US sanctions, Indian politicians and diplomats believed that India could resolve the tariff issue with the US as part of a future trade agreement.
US President Donald Trump said in late July that India will be slapped
with a 25% tariff on exports to the US and pay an undisclosed "penalty" for purchasing energy and military equipment from Russia starting August 1. On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on India in response to purchases of Russian oil, which will take effect on August 27.