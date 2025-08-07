https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/indias-defiance-shows-us-tariff-coercion-futile-in-mulpolar-world-1122571743.html

India’s Defiance Shows US Tariff Coercion Futile in Mulpolar World

India refuses to be strong-armed by US tariffs into choosing sides, Aravind Yelery, Associate Professor at the Centre for East Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.

India is challenging the “American-dominated matrix,” Aravind Yelery, who is also an Honorary Fellow at the Indian Institute of Chinese Studies, told Sputnik.Strategic Autonomy India’s approach is rooted in a clear determination to forge its own path, noted the analyst.Unlike Europe, it views its ties with Russia and China through a pragmatic lens. US tariffs have only pushed India and China closer, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit China for the first time in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Multilateralism Over Muscle Through platforms like BRICS and SCO, India backs a world of cooperation over coercion. It sees the US tariff policy as “reactive and ill-calculated,” further strengthening its resolve to deepen ties with emerging powers. India never viewed the Quad group of Australia, India, Japan, and the US as a military alliance, but rather as a platform for sustainable collaboration. Increasing American isolation — through sanctions, tariffs and erratic policies — only accelerates global realignment, the analyst warned.

