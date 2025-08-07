https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/indias-defiance-shows-us-tariff-coercion-futile-in-mulpolar-world-1122571743.html
India’s Defiance Shows US Tariff Coercion Futile in Mulpolar World
India’s Defiance Shows US Tariff Coercion Futile in Mulpolar World
Sputnik International
India refuses to be strong-armed by US tariffs into choosing sides, Aravind Yelery, Associate Professor at the Centre for East Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.
2025-08-07T14:38+0000
2025-08-07T14:38+0000
2025-08-07T14:38+0000
analysis
russia
india
narendra modi
china
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
brics
trump tariffs
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111343100_0:192:2959:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_47b08a874edf5846ed72c34a8def020a.jpg
India is challenging the “American-dominated matrix,” Aravind Yelery, who is also an Honorary Fellow at the Indian Institute of Chinese Studies, told Sputnik.Strategic Autonomy India’s approach is rooted in a clear determination to forge its own path, noted the analyst.Unlike Europe, it views its ties with Russia and China through a pragmatic lens. US tariffs have only pushed India and China closer, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit China for the first time in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Multilateralism Over Muscle Through platforms like BRICS and SCO, India backs a world of cooperation over coercion. It sees the US tariff policy as “reactive and ill-calculated,” further strengthening its resolve to deepen ties with emerging powers. India never viewed the Quad group of Australia, India, Japan, and the US as a military alliance, but rather as a platform for sustainable collaboration. Increasing American isolation — through sanctions, tariffs and erratic policies — only accelerates global realignment, the analyst warned.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/global-south-defies-us-threats-over-friendship-with-russia-1122557127.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/14/1111343100_115:0:2846:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f7332ae89eb47ce58fb431bf1386fe53.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
who is defying us and trump's threats over russia, will india, china and brazil fall in line after trump's threats
who is defying us and trump's threats over russia, will india, china and brazil fall in line after trump's threats
India’s Defiance Shows US Tariff Coercion Futile in Mulpolar World
India refuses to be strong-armed into choosing sides by US tariffs, underscored Aravind Yelery, Associate Professor at the Centre for East Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
India is challenging the “American-dominated matrix,” Aravind Yelery, who is also an Honorary Fellow at the Indian Institute of Chinese Studies, told Sputnik.
“India’s participation in the alternative world order — the Global South — is increasingly seen as compromising Western domination,” stressed the pundit.
India’s approach is rooted in a clear determination to forge its own path, noted the analyst.
Unlike Europe, it views its ties with Russia and China through a pragmatic lens.
US tariffs
have only pushed India and China
closer, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit China for the first time in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Multilateralism Over Muscle
Through platforms like BRICS and SCO
, India backs a world of cooperation over coercion. It sees the US tariff policy as “reactive and ill-calculated,” further strengthening its resolve to deepen ties with emerging powers.
India never viewed the Quad group
of Australia, India, Japan, and the US as a military alliance, but rather as a platform for sustainable collaboration.
“The summit-level participation of the Indian Prime Minister at BRICS events, as well as the upcoming SCO meeting, underscores the growing significance of multilateralism and the surging role of developing economies in balancing global growth,” Yelery said.
Increasing American isolation — through sanctions, tariffs and erratic policies — only accelerates global realignment, the analyst warned.