Indian Prime Minister to Hold Cabinet Meeting Over New US Tariffs - Reports

Indian Prime Minister to Hold Cabinet Meeting Over New US Tariffs - Reports

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of key cabinet ministers on Friday to discuss the implications of a sharp tariff hike by the US, India TV reported.

The meeting is expected to begin at 1:00 pm local time (07:30 GMT), India TV reported, adding that while there has been no official statement on the agenda, several sources say that the tariffs will be the focus. US President Donald Trump said in late July that India will be slapped with a 25% tariff on exports to the US and pay an undisclosed "penalty" for purchasing energy and military equipment from Russia starting August 1. On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on India in response to purchases of Russian oil, which will take effect on August 27.

