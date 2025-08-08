https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/indian-prime-minister-to-hold-cabinet-meeting-over-new-us-tariffs---reports-1122575224.html
Indian Prime Minister to Hold Cabinet Meeting Over New US Tariffs - Reports
Indian Prime Minister to Hold Cabinet Meeting Over New US Tariffs - Reports
Sputnik International
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of key cabinet ministers on Friday to discuss the implications of a sharp tariff hike by the US, India TV reported.
2025-08-08T07:08+0000
2025-08-08T07:08+0000
2025-08-08T07:08+0000
world
india
donald trump
narendra modi
us import tariffs
trump tariffs
tariffs
import tariffs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119389572_0:74:2983:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_6d5e28cac352940529808a4a5131510c.jpg
The meeting is expected to begin at 1:00 pm local time (07:30 GMT), India TV reported, adding that while there has been no official statement on the agenda, several sources say that the tariffs will be the focus. US President Donald Trump said in late July that India will be slapped with a 25% tariff on exports to the US and pay an undisclosed "penalty" for purchasing energy and military equipment from Russia starting August 1. On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on India in response to purchases of Russian oil, which will take effect on August 27.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/indias-defiance-shows-us-tariff-coercion-futile-in-mulpolar-world-1122571743.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119389572_184:0:2913:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_abfb29b88e2e8a07616e3ef30be64b63.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
new us tariffs, indian prime minister narendra modi, cabinet meeting
new us tariffs, indian prime minister narendra modi, cabinet meeting
Indian Prime Minister to Hold Cabinet Meeting Over New US Tariffs - Reports
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting of key cabinet ministers on Friday to discuss the implications of a sharp tariff hike by the US, India TV reported.
The meeting is expected to begin at 1:00 pm local time (07:30 GMT), India TV reported, adding that while there has been no official statement on the agenda, several sources say that the tariffs will be the focus.
US President Donald Trump said in late July that India will be slapped with a 25% tariff
on exports to the US and pay an undisclosed "penalty" for purchasing energy and military equipment from Russia starting August 1. On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on India in response to purchases of Russian oil, which will take effect on August 27.