https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/local-moscow-innovations-spotlighted-by-key-russian-ministry-1122576146.html

Local Moscow Innovations Spotlighted by Key Russian Ministry

Local Moscow Innovations Spotlighted by Key Russian Ministry

Sputnik International

Several innovations from Moscow-based companies have been incorporated into the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade’s registry.

2025-08-08T10:21+0000

2025-08-08T10:21+0000

2025-08-08T10:21+0000

russia

moscow

russia

innovation

robot

production

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122575632_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_21fe0b303be1932c27708ac421368c3f.jpg

These advancements facilitate participation in tenders, streamline procurement processes, and support import substitution in industrial equipment and educational technologies, said Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow."Following instructions from Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, a comprehensive set of support tools has been created in the city, helping companies increase production capacities and implement innovative developments successfully. The inclusion of new technological solutions in the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s registry confirms that the city's industrial sector is producing high-quality, in-demand, and competitive equipment. These advancements are now accessible to government customers without additional barriers, opening up new horizons for the growth of domestic machine engineering and educational robotics," said Maxim Liksutov.Moscow factories are producing innovative products for the energy, industrial, transportation, telecommunications, construction, space, and other sectors. "The inclusion of Moscow manufacturers' equipment in the registry opens up new opportunities for participating in tenders and government procurement. Now, customers from the public and education sectors can purchase domestic equipment without additional approval procedures, significantly simplifying the procurement process and contributing to the development of import substitution in industrial equipment and educational technologies," added Anatoly Garbuzov, Moscow government minister and head of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.For example, SAGA Corporation manufactures four-axis pre-industrial robots. Since 2020, about 3,000 units of equipment have been supplied to educational institutions across Russia. The SD1-4-350 system is a comprehensive educational tool for teaching students the basics of robotics. It enables students to learn programming for robotic manipulators and prepares them for the integration of robotics into industrial production. Another achievement by Moscow engineers is the BEAVERMILL PLUS 800 series M milling machine, which is also included in the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s registry. This equipment, from the company "BIVERTECH," is designed for continuous operation in heavy industrial conditions. Additionally, the modern programmable logic controller for automating industrial processes and control systems, Logic Box, developed by "Electrodrive NPC-IT," has been included in the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s registry. It is primarily used for managing local objects (ventilation, lighting), complex systems in industrial enterprises, the energy sector, and utilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/moscow-mayor-sobyanin-wins-world-innovation-award-for-sustainable-tech-initiatives-1120209455.html

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

local moscow innovations, russian ministry, russian ministry of industry and trade’s registry, moscow-based companie