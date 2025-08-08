https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/lukashenko-says-putin-praised-north-korean-militarys-conduct-on-battlefield-1122579364.html
Lukashenko Says Putin Praised North Korean Military's Conduct on Battlefield
Sputnik International
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with him had praised the North Korean military for good preparedness, as demonstrated during the liberation of the Kursk Region.
Last June, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with a collective defense clause in Article 4, stipulating that if one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state or several states and finds itself in a state of war, the other party will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in line with law in both countries. In addition, according to Article 8 of the agreement, the parties create mechanisms for conducting joint activities to strengthen their defense capabilities, to prevent war and ensure regional and international peace and security. In April, Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army carried out combat missions together with Russian soldiers in the Kursk Region aimed at repelling the Ukrainian invasion.
russia
kursk
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with him had praised the North Korean military for good preparedness, as demonstrated during the liberation of the Kursk Region.
In an interview with the Time magazine, Lukashenko was asked about the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the liberation of Russia's Kursk Region and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had informed him about this decision.
"I do not even know how they were involved. Most likely, this was not some kind of strategic decision, but a tactical one. As a result of negotiations, they agreed in terms of training, so that they [North Korean military] could smell the gunpowder. And Putin and I did not really meet at that time. But when we met and we raised this issue, he told me about it himself. About the training of North Koreans. That in some ways we need to learn from them, they are very well prepared," Lukashenko said.
Last June, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with a collective defense clause in Article 4, stipulating that if one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state or several states and finds itself in a state of war, the other party will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in line with law in both countries.
In addition, according to Article 8 of the agreement, the parties create mechanisms for conducting joint activities to strengthen their defense capabilities, to prevent war and ensure regional and international peace and security.
In April, Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army
carried out combat missions together with Russian soldiers in the Kursk Region aimed at repelling the Ukrainian invasion.