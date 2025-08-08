https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/lukashenko-says-putin-praised-north-korean-militarys-conduct-on-battlefield-1122579364.html

Lukashenko Says Putin Praised North Korean Military's Conduct on Battlefield

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with him had praised the North Korean military for good preparedness, as demonstrated during the liberation of the Kursk Region.

In an interview with the Time magazine, Lukashenko was asked about the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the liberation of Russia's Kursk Region and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had informed him about this decision. Last June, Russia and North Korea signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with a collective defense clause in Article 4, stipulating that if one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state or several states and finds itself in a state of war, the other party will immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in line with law in both countries. In addition, according to Article 8 of the agreement, the parties create mechanisms for conducting joint activities to strengthen their defense capabilities, to prevent war and ensure regional and international peace and security. In April, Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that soldiers and officers of the Korean People's Army carried out combat missions together with Russian soldiers in the Kursk Region aimed at repelling the Ukrainian invasion.

