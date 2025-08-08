International
Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Arrives in Kazan
Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Arrives in Kazan
Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, on Friday during his first official visit to Russia, the press service of the republic's head said.
"King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Tatarstan. He was welcomed by Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov at Kazan International Airport," the statement read. Sultan Ibrahim is the first Malaysian monarch to come to Russia on a state visit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1967. On Wednesday, the king held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. In Kazan, the Malaysian leader is expected to hold talks with Minnikhanov and visit the Kazan Helicopter Plant.
KAZAN (Sputnik) - Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, on Friday during his first official visit to Russia, the press service of the republic's head said.
"King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Tatarstan. He was welcomed by Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov at Kazan International Airport," the statement read.
Sultan Ibrahim is the first Malaysian monarch to come to Russia on a state visit since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1967. On Wednesday, the king held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. In Kazan, the Malaysian leader is expected to hold talks with Minnikhanov and visit the Kazan Helicopter Plant.
