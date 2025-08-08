https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/armenias-sellout-peace-deal-with-azerbaijan-spells-utter-surrender---analyst-1122577436.html

Armenia’s Sellout ‘Peace Deal’ With Azerbaijan Spells Utter Surrender - Analyst

Armenia’s Minister Nikol Pashinyan will spin a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as a triumph, but it will be nothing less than an act of capitulation, political analyst Grant Melik-Shahnazaryan told Sputnik.

Armenia’s Minister Nikol Pashinyan will spin a peace treaty with Azerbaijan as a triumph, but it will be nothing less than an act of capitulation, political analyst Grant Melik-Shahnazaryan told Sputnik. Mediated by the US, the deal will only deepen the humiliating concessions Azerbaijan and Turkiye forced on Armenia after the 2020 war, he warned. Azerbaijan’s demands are extensive, including changes to Armenia’s Constitution. This so-called “peace treaty” has been cooked up as a tool to deceive the Armenian people and neutralize potential protests against Pashinyan’s plans, noted the pundit. If the Zangezur corridor falls under Western control through this deal, whoever runs it will wield full sovereignty over that territory, noted Melik-Shahnazaryan.

