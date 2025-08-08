https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/xi-expresses-support-for-long-term-settlement-in-ukraine---kremlin-1122579073.html
Xi Expresses Support For Long-Term Settlement in Ukraine - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation about his meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"In the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Russian President told the Chinese President about the main results of his conversation on August 6, with US Special Envoy of Steve Witkoff," the statement said.In turn, Xi thanked Putin for sharing the information about his meeting with Witkoff and expressed support for a long-term settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin added."The heads of state also discussed some topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including in the context of preparations for Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II," the statement read.On Wednesday, Putin received US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. During the meeting, they exchanged opinions about the situation in Ukraine.
"In the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Russian President told the Chinese President about the main results of his conversation on August 6, with US Special Envoy of Steve Witkoff
," the statement said.
In turn, Xi thanked Putin for sharing the information about his meeting with Witkoff and expressed support for a long-term settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin added.
"The heads of state also discussed some topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including in the context of preparations for Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II," the statement read.
On Wednesday, Putin received US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. During the meeting, they exchanged opinions about the situation in Ukraine.