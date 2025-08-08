https://sputnikglobe.com/20250808/xi-expresses-support-for-long-term-settlement-in-ukraine---kremlin-1122579073.html

Xi Expresses Support For Long-Term Settlement in Ukraine - Kremlin

Xi Expresses Support For Long-Term Settlement in Ukraine - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation about his meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin said on Friday.

2025-08-08T13:49+0000

2025-08-08T13:49+0000

2025-08-08T13:49+0000

world

vladimir putin

steve witkoff

xi jinping

ukraine

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/16/1121236883_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f3668a8ae18c6bad4ff02cf3e45b5223.jpg

"In the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Russian President told the Chinese President about the main results of his conversation on August 6, with US Special Envoy of Steve Witkoff," the statement said.In turn, Xi thanked Putin for sharing the information about his meeting with Witkoff and expressed support for a long-term settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin added."The heads of state also discussed some topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including in the context of preparations for Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory over militaristic Japan and the end of World War II," the statement read.On Wednesday, Putin received US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow. During the meeting, they exchanged opinions about the situation in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/trump-says-great-progress-made-in-putin-witkoff-talks-on-ukraine-1122563894.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, chinese president xi jinping, us special envoy steve witkoff