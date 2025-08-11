https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/russia-to-avoid-playing-to-raise-stakes-in-arms-control---deputy-foreign-minister-1122592079.html
Russia to Avoid Playing to Raise Stakes in Arms Control - Deputy Foreign Minister
Russia will not play to raise the stakes in the sphere of arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"We have such a pace of changes and alterations that was impossible to even imagine just a few years ago. The impulsiveness of [Washington's] decision-making, of course, does not help. Of course, this is an additional complicating factor. But there is no impulsiveness on our part. We have consistency, firmness, composure, cold calculation... We will do everything to avoid playing for an artificial increase in the stakes, not to give free rein to feelings in the bad sense of the word," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. In the sphere of arms control, Moscow has to be responsible and "act in such a way that the chances of a productive result increase, and do not tend to zero," the deputy foreign minister added. At the same time, Ryabkov also said that Russia has sources confirming that Moscow's statements about lifting the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles have had "a sobering effect" on the West.
News
Russia will not play to raise the stakes in the sphere of arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"We have such a pace of changes and alterations that was impossible to even imagine just a few years ago. The impulsiveness of [Washington's] decision-making, of course, does not help. Of course, this is an additional complicating factor. But there is no impulsiveness on our part. We have consistency, firmness, composure, cold calculation... We will do everything to avoid playing for an artificial increase in the stakes, not to give free rein to feelings in the bad sense of the word," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
In the sphere of arms control, Moscow has to be responsible and "act in such a way that the chances of a productive result increase, and do not tend to zero," the deputy foreign minister added.
At the same time, Ryabkov also said that Russia has sources confirming that Moscow's statements about lifting the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles have had "a sobering effect" on the West.