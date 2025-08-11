International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250811/russia-to-avoid-playing-to-raise-stakes-in-arms-control---deputy-foreign-minister-1122592079.html
Russia to Avoid Playing to Raise Stakes in Arms Control - Deputy Foreign Minister
Russia to Avoid Playing to Raise Stakes in Arms Control - Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Russia will not play to raise the stakes in the sphere of arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
2025-08-11T09:03+0000
2025-08-11T09:25+0000
russia
russia
washington
sergey ryabkov
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102213/93/1022139332_0:0:3112:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca643f070a2466238179fabe568fa7f.jpg
"We have such a pace of changes and alterations that was impossible to even imagine just a few years ago. The impulsiveness of [Washington's] decision-making, of course, does not help. Of course, this is an additional complicating factor. But there is no impulsiveness on our part. We have consistency, firmness, composure, cold calculation... We will do everything to avoid playing for an artificial increase in the stakes, not to give free rein to feelings in the bad sense of the word," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster. In the sphere of arms control, Moscow has to be responsible and "act in such a way that the chances of a productive result increase, and do not tend to zero," the deputy foreign minister added. At the same time, Ryabkov also said that Russia has sources confirming that Moscow's statements about lifting the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles have had "a sobering effect" on the West.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/us-systems-increasingly-deployed-in-regions-affecting-russias-security---sergei-ryabkov-1122589394.html
russia
washington
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102213/93/1022139332_35:0:2766:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_827b5e25099c10644ca0791e2ce53756.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian army, russia, arms control
russian army, russia, arms control

Russia to Avoid Playing to Raise Stakes in Arms Control - Deputy Foreign Minister

09:03 GMT 11.08.2025 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 11.08.2025)
© Sputnik / Mihail Mokrushin / Go to the mediabankRussia's Pantsir-S1 combined short to medium range surface-to-air missile weapon system. File photo
Russia's Pantsir-S1 combined short to medium range surface-to-air missile weapon system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2025
© Sputnik / Mihail Mokrushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will not play to raise the stakes in the sphere of arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.
"We have such a pace of changes and alterations that was impossible to even imagine just a few years ago. The impulsiveness of [Washington's] decision-making, of course, does not help. Of course, this is an additional complicating factor. But there is no impulsiveness on our part. We have consistency, firmness, composure, cold calculation... We will do everything to avoid playing for an artificial increase in the stakes, not to give free rein to feelings in the bad sense of the word," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
In the sphere of arms control, Moscow has to be responsible and "act in such a way that the chances of a productive result increase, and do not tend to zero," the deputy foreign minister added.
At the same time, Ryabkov also said that Russia has sources confirming that Moscow's statements about lifting the moratorium on the deployment of medium- and shorter-range missiles have had "a sobering effect" on the West.
Russia Tests New Oreshnik Ballistic Missile in Combat - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2025
World
Russia Possesses Advanced Weapons Other Than Oreshnik Systems - Ryabkov
Yesterday, 10:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала