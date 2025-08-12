https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/alaskas-russian-roots-run-deep--ex-lt-gov-ahead-of-trump-putin-talks-1122595901.html
Alaska’s Russian Roots Run Deep – Ex-Lt. Gov Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks
Alaska’s Russian Roots Run Deep – Ex-Lt. Gov Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks
Sputnik International
ANCHORAGE (Sputnik) – Alaska, which will be hosting the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, still keeps a... 12.08.2025, Sputnik International
2025-08-12T04:32+0000
2025-08-12T04:32+0000
2025-08-12T04:32+0000
americas
us
alaska
russia
donald trump
vladimir putin
us-russia relations
us-russia dialogue
us-russia summit
colony
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122595743_0:228:2000:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_41d01e2cbd071caf36cb69f2a44358cd.jpg
“There is a tremendous Russian heritage here, and there is still today in language, in religion, in culture. I am aware of probably more than 700 placenames in Alaska that have Russian roots. It is just an indicator of that,” Leman said. Leman shared that his father was born in the Alaskan community of Ninilchik on the Kenai Peninsula in 1917, fifty years after Russia sold Alaska to the United States. However, the first language for local children was Russian, not English, he added. The Kremlin and the White House said last week that Putin and Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250810/putin-and-trump-may-reconfigure-the-world-order-in-alaska-1122590042.html
americas
alaska
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/0c/1122595743_183:0:1987:1353_1920x0_80_0_0_0d58e746ba7866d7359c113cc0a0967a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian colony, russian heritage, american state, russian culture, russian language, russian place, russian soil, russians, us-russia relations, trump-putin summit, putin-trump talks, alaska summit
russian colony, russian heritage, american state, russian culture, russian language, russian place, russian soil, russians, us-russia relations, trump-putin summit, putin-trump talks, alaska summit
Alaska’s Russian Roots Run Deep – Ex-Lt. Gov Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks
ANCHORAGE (Sputnik) – Alaska, which will be hosting the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, still keeps a tremendous Russian heritage, the state's former Lieutenant Governor Loren Leman told RIA Novosti.
“There is a tremendous Russian heritage here, and there is still today in language, in religion, in culture. I am aware of probably more than 700 placenames in Alaska
that have Russian roots. It is just an indicator of that,” Leman said.
Leman shared that his father was born in the Alaskan community of Ninilchik on the Kenai Peninsula in 1917, fifty years after Russia sold Alaska to the United States. However, the first language for local children was Russian, not English, he added.
“Ninilchik was established in 1847, 20 years before the transfer, as a retirement community for men who had served the Russian America colony. They wanted a place where they could raise their families, catch fish, hunt, and have gardens. It was a good place for doing all of that,” Leman added.
The Kremlin and the White House said last week that Putin and Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15.