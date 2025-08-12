International
Alaska’s Russian Roots Run Deep – Ex-Lt. Gov Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks
Alaska’s Russian Roots Run Deep – Ex-Lt. Gov Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks
ANCHORAGE (Sputnik) – Alaska, which will be hosting the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, still keeps a...
“There is a tremendous Russian heritage here, and there is still today in language, in religion, in culture. I am aware of probably more than 700 placenames in Alaska that have Russian roots. It is just an indicator of that,” Leman said. Leman shared that his father was born in the Alaskan community of Ninilchik on the Kenai Peninsula in 1917, fifty years after Russia sold Alaska to the United States. However, the first language for local children was Russian, not English, he added. The Kremlin and the White House said last week that Putin and Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15.
04:32 GMT 12.08.2025
ANCHORAGE (Sputnik) – Alaska, which will be hosting the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, still keeps a tremendous Russian heritage, the state's former Lieutenant Governor Loren Leman told RIA Novosti.
“There is a tremendous Russian heritage here, and there is still today in language, in religion, in culture. I am aware of probably more than 700 placenames in Alaska that have Russian roots. It is just an indicator of that,” Leman said.
Leman shared that his father was born in the Alaskan community of Ninilchik on the Kenai Peninsula in 1917, fifty years after Russia sold Alaska to the United States. However, the first language for local children was Russian, not English, he added.
“Ninilchik was established in 1847, 20 years before the transfer, as a retirement community for men who had served the Russian America colony. They wanted a place where they could raise their families, catch fish, hunt, and have gardens. It was a good place for doing all of that,” Leman added.
The Kremlin and the White House said last week that Putin and Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15.
Analysis
Putin and Trump May 'Reconfigure the World Order' in Alaska
10 August, 15:26 GMT
