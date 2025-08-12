https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/alaskas-russian-roots-run-deep--ex-lt-gov-ahead-of-trump-putin-talks-1122595901.html

Alaska’s Russian Roots Run Deep – Ex-Lt. Gov Ahead of Trump-Putin Talks

ANCHORAGE (Sputnik) – Alaska, which will be hosting the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, still keeps a...

“There is a tremendous Russian heritage here, and there is still today in language, in religion, in culture. I am aware of probably more than 700 placenames in Alaska that have Russian roots. It is just an indicator of that,” Leman said. Leman shared that his father was born in the Alaskan community of Ninilchik on the Kenai Peninsula in 1917, fifty years after Russia sold Alaska to the United States. However, the first language for local children was Russian, not English, he added. The Kremlin and the White House said last week that Putin and Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15.

