https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-drone-production-and-training-facilities-1122597684.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Production and Training Facilities

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Production and Training Facilities

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup of forces has eliminated over 365 Ukrainian soldiers in various districts of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-08-12T09:58+0000

2025-08-12T09:58+0000

2025-08-12T09:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

dnepropetrovsk

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 365 servicepeople, six vehicles, four field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug Battlegroup has eliminated over 265 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that the Vostok Battlegroup of forces eliminated over 217 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement read. An enterprise of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, workshops for the production of long-range drones and their storage sites, and a training center for units of Ukrainian armed forces were defeated, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/russias-drone-warfare-tactics-and-tech-evolving-too-fast-for-ukraines-nato-sponsors-to-catch-up-1122434121.html

russia

ukraine

dnepropetrovsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, dnepropetrovsk region, russian defense ministry, tsentr battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, yug battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, ukrainian military losses, drone production, long-range drones, drone storage sites, ukrainian training center, ukraine conflict, russia-ukraine war