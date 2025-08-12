https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-drone-production-and-training-facilities-1122597684.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Drone Production and Training Facilities
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup of forces has eliminated over 365 Ukrainian soldiers in various districts of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 365 servicepeople, six vehicles, four field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement. Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated up to 215 Ukrainian military personnel, while the Yug Battlegroup has eliminated over 265 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that the Vostok Battlegroup of forces eliminated over 217 Ukrainian soldiers, the statement read. An enterprise of the defense industry complex of Ukraine, workshops for the production of long-range drones and their storage sites, and a training center for units of Ukrainian armed forces were defeated, the ministry said.
