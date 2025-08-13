https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/china-forces-us-destroyer-out-of-territorial-waters-near-scarborough-shoal-1122604699.html

China Forces US Destroyer Out of Territorial Waters Near Scarborough Shoal

The Chinese military drove a US destroyer away from the disputed island of Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan) on Wednesday, the China Central Television (CCTV) channel reported, citing the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The USS Higgins "illegally entered the territorial waters of China off the island of Huangyan without the permission of the Chinese authorities," CCTV reported, citing PLA. The PLA's Southern Command said that the actions of the US military seriously infringed on China's sovereignty and security, undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea, and violated international law and basic norms of international relations. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and other nations lay rival claims to parts of the South China Sea, where significant hydrocarbon reserves have been discovered. The disputes concern the Paracel Islands, the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal, which are located at the crossroads of Indian and Pacific Ocean shipping routes and are rich in oil and gas. The situation is further complicated by the presence of US warships, which are accused by China of violating international law and undermining sovereignty and security. The UNited States argues that its navy will sail wherever international law allows.

