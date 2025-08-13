https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/russias-fsb-says-detained-ukraines-agent-plotting-arson-on-trans-siberian-railway-1122603298.html
Russia's FSB Says Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting Arson on Trans-Siberian Railway
Sputnik International
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained Kiev's accomplice in the Kirov Region for plotting an arson on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block transportation in the interests of the special military operation.
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the Kirov Region has stopped the activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2006, who joined a terrorist organization supervised by the Ukrainian special services and planned to travel to the zone of a special military operation ... with the aim of going over to the enemy side," the FSB said in a statement. On the instructions of the curator, the attacker painted pro-Ukrainian graffiti in public places and planned to set fire to relay cabinets on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block cargo transportation in the interests of the military operation, the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained Kiev's accomplice in the Kirov Region for plotting an arson on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block transportation in the interests of the special military operation.
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the Kirov Region has stopped the activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2006, who joined a terrorist organization supervised by the Ukrainian special services and planned to travel to the zone of a special military operation ... with the aim of going over to the enemy side
," the FSB said in a statement.
On the instructions of the curator, the attacker painted pro-Ukrainian graffiti in public places and planned to set fire to relay cabinets on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block cargo transportation in the interests of the military operation, the statement read.