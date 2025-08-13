International
Russia's FSB Says Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting Arson on Trans-Siberian Railway
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained Kiev's accomplice in the Kirov Region for plotting an arson on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block transportation in the interests of the special military operation.
2025-08-13T07:47+0000
russia
russian federal security service (fsb)
russia
ukraine
kirov region
federal security service
trans-siberian railway
terror attack
terrorism
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the Kirov Region has stopped the activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2006, who joined a terrorist organization supervised by the Ukrainian special services and planned to travel to the zone of a special military operation ... with the aim of going over to the enemy side," the FSB said in a statement. On the instructions of the curator, the attacker painted pro-Ukrainian graffiti in public places and planned to set fire to relay cabinets on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block cargo transportation in the interests of the military operation, the statement read.
russia
ukraine
kirov region
russia's fsb, russia's federal security service, ukraine's agent plotting arson, trans-siberian railway to block transportation
Russia's FSB Says Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting Arson on Trans-Siberian Railway

07:47 GMT 13.08.2025
Russia's FSB special forces. File photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained Kiev's accomplice in the Kirov Region for plotting an arson on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block transportation in the interests of the special military operation.
"The Russian Federal Security Service in the Kirov Region has stopped the activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2006, who joined a terrorist organization supervised by the Ukrainian special services and planned to travel to the zone of a special military operation ... with the aim of going over to the enemy side," the FSB said in a statement.
On the instructions of the curator, the attacker painted pro-Ukrainian graffiti in public places and planned to set fire to relay cabinets on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block cargo transportation in the interests of the military operation, the statement read.
