Russia's FSB Says Detained Ukraine's Agent Plotting Arson on Trans-Siberian Railway

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had detained Kiev's accomplice in the Kirov Region for plotting an arson on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block transportation in the interests of the special military operation.

2025-08-13T07:47+0000

2025-08-13T07:47+0000

2025-08-13T07:47+0000

"The Russian Federal Security Service in the Kirov Region has stopped the activities of a Russian citizen, born in 2006, who joined a terrorist organization supervised by the Ukrainian special services and planned to travel to the zone of a special military operation ... with the aim of going over to the enemy side," the FSB said in a statement. On the instructions of the curator, the attacker painted pro-Ukrainian graffiti in public places and planned to set fire to relay cabinets on the Trans-Siberian Railway to block cargo transportation in the interests of the military operation, the statement read.

2025

