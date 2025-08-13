International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/three-reasons-why-ukraine-might-sabotage-alaska-peace-talks-with-false-flag-op-1122606314.html
Three Reasons Why Ukraine Might Sabotage Alaska Peace Talks With False Flag Op
Three Reasons Why Ukraine Might Sabotage Alaska Peace Talks With False Flag Op
Sputnik International
Chinese military expert Qin An, founder of the Qin An Strategic Analysis Center, outlines three main reasons why Ukraine wants to derail peace talks through a false flag operation:
2025-08-13T16:26+0000
2025-08-13T16:52+0000
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
ukraine
russia
alaska
summit
sabotage
analysis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122357195_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_f20fbc2c0f5a6aaded0ffb121ac198d9.jpg
Qin An also outlined five goals Ukraine hopes to achieve by the provocation:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/ukraines-strategy-provocations-and-terrorism-to-avoid-political-settlement-1122605972.html
ukraine
russia
alaska
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122357195_139:0:2362:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_11fb103e8724a1b08f058a1de97107c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine wants to derail peace talks, peace talks, false flag operation, peace talks
ukraine wants to derail peace talks, peace talks, false flag operation, peace talks

Three Reasons Why Ukraine Might Sabotage Alaska Peace Talks With False Flag Op

16:26 GMT 13.08.2025 (Updated: 16:52 GMT 13.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Kostiantyn LiberovA wounded Ukrainian soldier on Sept. 12, 2022.
A wounded Ukrainian soldier on Sept. 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2025
© AP Photo / Kostiantyn Liberov
Subscribe
Chinese military expert Qin An, founder of the Qin An Strategic Analysis Center, outlines three main reasons why Ukraine wants to derail peace talks through a false flag operation:
Zelensky’s desperation: Facing a deadlock, Zelensky may resort to terrorist tactics to prolong the war
Ceasefire proposal by Trump: The ceasefire agreement pushed by Trump does not limit Ukraine’s extremist actions, which could lead to the collapse of any deal
Russia’s increased awareness: Russia has enhanced its ability to prevent terrorist attacks, with detailed plans of Ukraine’s strikes on residential areas and hospitals already in hand
Qin An also outlined five goals Ukraine hopes to achieve by the provocation:
1.
KILL the Trump-Putin ceasefire: Sabotaging any agreement that could be reached at the Trump-Putin summit, making peace talks impossible
2.
BLAME Russia: Despite Ukraine being behind the terrorist act, Western media would unfairly blame Russia, intensifying global pressure
3.
RADICALIZE Ukrainians: Provoking more hostility in Ukraine to maintain the momentum of the war against Russia
4.
JUSTIFY military aid: Giving the US and Western military-industrial groups a reason to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict
5.
PROVOKE Russian retaliation: Triggering a response from Russia that would undermine the talks and potentially escalate military actions
A serviceman of the 24th Mechanised Brigade runs past a damaged car at the frontline in Donetsk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2025
Analysis
Ukraine's Strategy: Provocations and Terrorism to Avoid Political Settlement
14:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала