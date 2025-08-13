Three Reasons Why Ukraine Might Sabotage Alaska Peace Talks With False Flag Op
16:26 GMT 13.08.2025 (Updated: 16:52 GMT 13.08.2025)
Chinese military expert Qin An, founder of the Qin An Strategic Analysis Center, outlines three main reasons why Ukraine wants to derail peace talks through a false flag operation:
Zelensky’s desperation: Facing a deadlock, Zelensky may resort to terrorist tactics to prolong the war
Ceasefire proposal by Trump: The ceasefire agreement pushed by Trump does not limit Ukraine’s extremist actions, which could lead to the collapse of any deal
Russia’s increased awareness: Russia has enhanced its ability to prevent terrorist attacks, with detailed plans of Ukraine’s strikes on residential areas and hospitals already in hand
Qin An also outlined five goals Ukraine hopes to achieve by the provocation:
1.KILL the Trump-Putin ceasefire: Sabotaging any agreement that could be reached at the Trump-Putin summit, making peace talks impossible
2.BLAME Russia: Despite Ukraine being behind the terrorist act, Western media would unfairly blame Russia, intensifying global pressure
3.RADICALIZE Ukrainians: Provoking more hostility in Ukraine to maintain the momentum of the war against Russia
4.JUSTIFY military aid: Giving the US and Western military-industrial groups a reason to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine, prolonging the conflict
5.PROVOKE Russian retaliation: Triggering a response from Russia that would undermine the talks and potentially escalate military actions