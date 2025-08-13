https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/trump-hints-at-quick-second-meeting-with-putin-if-first-goes-well-1122606503.html
Trump Hints at Quick Second Meeting With Putin If First Goes Well
US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that there is a good chance of a prompt second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if the first one "goes okay."
"There's a very good chance that we're going to have a second meeting [with Putin] which will be more productive than the first, because [in] the first, I'm going to find out where we are and what we're doing again," Trump said. "If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately." Trump emphasized that he views the upcoming meeting with Putin on Friday as "setting the table for the second meeting," which could also include Volodymyr Zelensky. The US president also said that a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky can be organized quickly and he can join it "if they'd like to have me there."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that there is a good chance of a prompt second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin if the first one "goes okay."
"There's a very good chance that we're going to have a second meeting [with Putin] which will be more productive than the first, because [in] the first, I'm going to find out where we are and what we're doing again," Trump said. "If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one. I would like to do it almost immediately."
Trump emphasized that he views the upcoming meeting with Putin on Friday as "setting the table for the second meeting," which could also include Volodymyr Zelensky
.
"There may be no second meeting, because if I feel that it's not appropriate to have it because I didn't get the answers that we have to have, then we're not going to have a second meeting," Trump added.
The US president also said that a potential meeting between Putin and Zelensky can be organized quickly and he can join it "if they’d like to have me there."