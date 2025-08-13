International
UK May Stage False-Flag Stunt After Being Sidelined From Putin-Trump Talks – Expert
The United Kingdom, a key driver of the Ukraine conflict, is furious at being shut out of the looming talks between the Russian and US presidents, according to Iranian international affairs expert Ruhollah Modabber.
The UK is shocked by Russia’s battlefront victories and the US seemingly accepting the Russian conditions on settling the Ukraine conflict, Ruhollah Modabber told Sputnik.Over three years of Russia’s special military operation, Ukraine’s neo-Nazi regime has repeatedly orchestrated media manipulations in British outlets, he recalled. In Vinnitsa, Chernigov, and other cities, Ukrainian forces and NATO jointly conducted fake operations while journalists coordinated coverage to push disinformation, noted the Iranian expert, adding:Russia’s Defense Ministry says it has intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.Here's the full statement by the Russian Defense Ministry:"According to information obtained from multiple sources, the Kiev regime is preparing a provocation aimed at disrupting the Russian–American talks scheduled for August 15 of this year.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
09:28 GMT 13.08.2025
Handshake during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the presidential palace in Helsinki.
Svetlana Ekimenko
The United Kingdom, a key driver of the Ukraine conflict, is furious at being shut out of the looming talks between the Russian and US presidents, according to Iranian international affairs expert Ruhollah Modabber.
The UK is shocked by Russia’s battlefront victories and the US seemingly accepting the Russian conditions on settling the Ukraine conflict, Ruhollah Modabber told Sputnik.
Over three years of Russia’s special military operation, Ukraine’s neo-Nazi regime has repeatedly orchestrated media manipulations in British outlets, he recalled.
In Vinnitsa, Chernigov, and other cities, Ukrainian forces and NATO jointly conducted fake operations while journalists coordinated coverage to push disinformation, noted the Iranian expert, adding:
“Some scenes were so over-the-top that even journalists familiar with British media tactics were left speechless.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry says it has intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.
Here's the full statement by the Russian Defense Ministry:
"According to information obtained from multiple sources, the Kiev regime is preparing a provocation aimed at disrupting the Russian–American talks scheduled for August 15 of this year.
