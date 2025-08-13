https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/uk-may-stage-false-flag-stunt-after-being-sidelined-from-putin-trump-talks--expert-1122603570.html

UK May Stage False-Flag Stunt After Being Sidelined From Putin-Trump Talks – Expert

UK May Stage False-Flag Stunt After Being Sidelined From Putin-Trump Talks – Expert

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom, a key driver of the Ukraine conflict, is furious at being shut out of the looming talks between the Russian and US presidents, according to Iranian international affairs expert Ruhollah Modabber.

2025-08-13T09:28+0000

2025-08-13T09:28+0000

2025-08-13T09:28+0000

analysis

united kingdom (uk)

russia

ukraine

nato

vladimir putin

false flag

provocation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122096189_0:75:1454:893_1920x0_80_0_0_9958708c20b7a82bb56247df1bc16bfd.jpg

The UK is shocked by Russia’s battlefront victories and the US seemingly accepting the Russian conditions on settling the Ukraine conflict, Ruhollah Modabber told Sputnik.Over three years of Russia’s special military operation, Ukraine’s neo-Nazi regime has repeatedly orchestrated media manipulations in British outlets, he recalled. In Vinnitsa, Chernigov, and other cities, Ukrainian forces and NATO jointly conducted fake operations while journalists coordinated coverage to push disinformation, noted the Iranian expert, adding:Russia’s Defense Ministry says it has intelligence from multiple sources pointing to a planned provocation by the Kiev regime designed to sabotage the upcoming Russia–US summit.Here's the full statement by the Russian Defense Ministry:"According to information obtained from multiple sources, the Kiev regime is preparing a provocation aimed at disrupting the Russian–American talks scheduled for August 15 of this year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250812/anchorage-summit-confirmed-trump-putin-to-discuss-peace-and-partnership-1122602140.html

united kingdom (uk)

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russia-us alaska summit, putin-trump summit, putin-trump meeting in alaska, uk may sabotage putin-trump meeting, ukraine planning false-flag operation to derail russia-us talks