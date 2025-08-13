https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/us-urges-ukraine-to-adopt-realistic-combat-strategy-ahead-of-putin-trump-summit-1122604452.html
US Urges Ukraine to Adopt Realistic Combat Strategy Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit
US Urges Ukraine to Adopt Realistic Combat Strategy Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US officials have urged Ukraine to be more realistic about its combat capabilities ahead of the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska, media reported, citing a government source.
The Trump administration asked the Ukrainians to be pragmatic and "realistic in their assessment of what they can do with the combat power that they have," a US official told an American newspaper.
The Kremlin and the White House announced that Putin and Trump would meet in Alaska on August 15. White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt said that the summit would take place in Anchorage.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that during his visit to Russia, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff had mentioned holding a trilateral meeting between Putin, Trump, and Volodymyr Zelensky, but Russia suggested that they focus on preparations for a bilateral summit. Commenting on the upcoming Russia-US summit
, Zelensky said that he would not make territorial concessions.