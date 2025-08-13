https://sputnikglobe.com/20250813/us-appeals-court-grants-doge-access-to-confidential-federal-data--reports-1122604171.html

US Appeals Court Grants DOGE Access to Confidential Federal Data – Reports

A US court of appeals in Virginia has cleared the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to access confidential data held by two federal departments and one federal agency, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing the court's ruling.

The Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled that DOGE should be allowed to obtain confidential data from the Treasury Department, the Education Department, and the Office of Personnel Management, rejecting concerns that such access violates privacy laws, the newspaper reported, citing a divided decision by the court's panel. This follows the US Supreme Court's June decision to allow DOGE to use Americans' confidential Social Security data. In April, media reported that DOGE had been granted access to secure government networks containing information about US nuclear weapons. DOGE was established by President Donald Trump to "reduce wasteful spending and restructure federal agencies." House Speaker Mike Johnson said in February that DOGE had uncovered "shocking" unauthorized government expenditures.

