'US Military Will Liberate DC' — Trump
US President Donald Trump said that the real crime rates in Washington, DC, are 5-10 times higher than reported in official statistics, and vowed to make the...
"Washington, DC, has one of the Highest Rates of Crime in the World, more than many of the most violent Third World Countries. The City’s Homicide Rate is higher than places notorious for their violence, such as Mexico City, Bogota, Islamabad, and Addis Ababa — Almost ten times higher than Fallujah, Iraq. If DC were a State, it would have the highest Homicide Rate of any State in America. The Violent Crime Rate in D.C. has worsened, and the Murder Rate has essentially DOUBLED in just over a decade — But these are only the “official” statistics released by corrupt City Officials. The REAL numbers are many times worse," Trump wrote on Truth Social. On Monday, Trump announced a number of steps by federal authorities aimed at combating crime in Washington. By his executive order, the US president transferred the Washington police under the direct control of the US federal government. In addition, Trump sent the US National Guard to Washington, DC, and threatened to send the armed forces to the capital if necessary.
03:58 GMT 14.08.2025 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 14.08.2025)
© AP Photo / Anthony PeltierEnforced patrolling in Washington DC
US President Donald Trump said that the real crime rates in Washington, DC, are 5-10 times higher than reported in official statistics, and vowed to make the city safe again.
"Washington, DC, has one of the Highest Rates of Crime in the World, more than many of the most violent Third World Countries. The City’s Homicide Rate is higher than places notorious for their violence, such as Mexico City, Bogota, Islamabad, and Addis Ababa — Almost ten times higher than Fallujah, Iraq. If DC were a State, it would have the highest Homicide Rate of any State in America. The Violent Crime Rate in D.C. has worsened, and the Murder Rate has essentially DOUBLED in just over a decade — But these are only the “official” statistics released by corrupt City Officials. The REAL numbers are many times worse," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
FBI and police officers outside the Capitol building in Washington before the inauguration of the US President-elect. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2025
World
Two Israeli Embassy Staff Shot And Killed In Washington: What To Know
22 May, 05:52 GMT

"The REAL Crime Rates are probably five to ten times what has been reported. DC has been under siege from thugs and killers, but now, DC is back under Federal Control where it belongs. The White House is in charge. The Military and our Great Police will liberate this City, scrape away the filth, and make it safe, clean, habitable and beautiful once more!" he added.

On Monday, Trump announced a number of steps by federal authorities aimed at combating crime in Washington. By his executive order, the US president transferred the Washington police under the direct control of the US federal government. In addition, Trump sent the US National Guard to Washington, DC, and threatened to send the armed forces to the capital if necessary.
