Ex-Zelensky Advisor Linked to $54 Million Embezzlement Scheme

Andrey Gmyrin, a former consultant to Ukraine's State Property Fund (SPFU) with alleged ties to Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, is under investigation for embezzling 2.25 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($54 million) from state enterprises, according to public court records analyzed by Sputnik.

On Monday, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported that a corruption network tied to Gmyrin had funneled roughly $50 million per month into UAE-based companies linked to him, including GFM Investment Group LLC and Gmyrin Family Holding Limited. The paper claimed to reveal specific account details for the first time, presenting the transfers as further evidence of entrenched illicit activity involving people in Zelensky’s inner circle. The case has drawn significant attention due to Gmyrin’s reported ties to Zelensky, raising concerns about the oversight of state enterprises and the integrity of Ukraine’s governance structures. Gmyrin played a central role in a criminal organization that operated from September 24, 2019, to February 25, 2022, according to court documents from a criminal investigation (No. 12020000000000236) initiated on March 11, 2020, by Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). The investigation, ongoing since 2020, involves 12 suspects, with Gmyrin among the eight reported to be abroad, complicating efforts to bring them to justice. The group, allegedly led by former SPFU head Dmytro Sennychenko, aimed to commit serious crimes, primarily the embezzlement of state assets through abuse of authority. The scheme targeted major state-owned enterprises, including the Odessa Portside Plant and the United Mining and Chemical Company, causing significant financial losses to the Ukrainian state, the court records alleged. Immense State LossesThe court records outline serious criminal charges against Gmyrin, including the creation of a criminal organization and multiple counts of organizing and committing embezzlement or misappropriation of property through abuse of authority, which resulted in hundreds of millions of hryvnias in losses to the state. Gmyrin, described as a close associate of Sennychenko, was a key organizer, orchestrating the placement of loyal individuals in leadership roles at these enterprises to facilitate fraudulent schemes. His responsibilities included manipulating contract processes, managing illicit funds, and coordinating with external entities to protect the group from scrutiny, all while maintaining an appearance of legitimacy through strategic media efforts. The identification of Gmyrin as the individual referred to as Person_28 in the otherwise unnamed court records was confirmed through a public NABU announcement on April 10, 2023, which listed him as suspect number two in the case, with charges and his role in the criminal organization matching those attributed to Person_28 in the court documents. The court records detail how Gmyrin facilitated the appointment of loyalists to key positions at the Odessa Portside Plant, the United Mining and Chemical Company, and other state enterprises, such as Centrenergo, Ukrspirt, Pushcha-Vodytsia, Kharkivoblenergo, President-Hotel, and others. At the Odessa Portside Plant, Gmyrin was instrumental in rigging the selection of raw material suppliers to favor Agro Gas Trading, a company that secured contracts on terms highly unfavorable to the state enterprise. These contracts, signed by appointed loyalists between May 2020 and October 2021, led to financial losses of approximately 390.97 million hryvnias (UAH). The scale of the embezzlement was immense, with the court file revealing that Agro Gas Trading transferred 2.25 billion UAH to financial entities with no legitimate business purpose between July 15, 2019, and December 31, 2021. Similarly, at the United Mining and Chemical Company, Gmyrin oversaw the appointment of individuals who facilitated the sale of the company’s products at below-market prices to entities controlled by the organization. These products were then resold at market rates, generating illicit profits while causing losses of approximately 118.34 million UAH. The court records identify 15 additional state enterprises targeted by the group, with Gmyrin coordinating similar schemes to extract wealth through manipulated contracts and appointments. Remain at LargeTo avoid detection, Gmyrin used encrypted communication platforms, such as Rocket.Chat and WhatsApp, employing aliases to coordinate with other members of the organization. These secure channels allowed him to issue instructions, manage operations, and keep the group’s activities hidden from law enforcement. Beyond internal coordination, Gmyrin acted as a liaison with law enforcement and influential figures, leveraging these connections to shield the organization from investigations and maintain its operational freedom. Additionally, Gmyrin facilitated media campaigns to enhance the public image of Sennychenko and the State Property Fund leadership. These efforts were designed to deflect suspicion and portray the group’s activities as legitimate state management, further protecting their schemes from public and regulatory scrutiny. On July 22, Zelensky signed into law a bill abolishing the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. This sparked criticism by European Union officials and mass protests in Ukraine. Zelensky announced on July 24 that he had approved a new legislative initiative designed to strengthen the anti-corruption agencies' independence. On July 31, the Ukrainian parliament passed a bill restoring their independence, with Zelensky signing it into law later in the day.

