Failed Anti-Drone Systems, Big Profits: Ukrainian Firm Faces Probe Over $20M Scam

A Ukrainian firm is under criminal investigation for allegedly hindering the armed forces and compromising critical infrastructure by selling 820 million Ukrainian hryvnias ($20 million) in ineffective "Lima" anti-drone systems to the Ministry of Defense and other key state-owned enterprises.

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) initiated the criminal probe (Case No. 22024000000000345) after a series of official tests showed the "Lima" hardware-software complex failed to meet its stated performance characteristics. The court documents indicate that officials from LLC "Security Agency KASKAD" made false claims in commercial proposals, including that the system had passed military trials and was proven in combat, to secure contracts. According to the records, the company’s alleged scheme began in early 2023 with commercial offers sent to defense industry enterprises. The intellectual property for the "Lima" system was acquired for 1.2 million hryvnias (UAH) and then transferred to LLC "Security Agency KASKAD," which was founded by the ex-wife of the entrepreneur who initially held the rights. Despite internal dissent from some military experts who cited insufficient testing, the system was provisionally approved for use by a Defense Ministry order in November 2023. However, subsequent combat tests in the Odesa region produced a "negative result." Additional trials in Kiev in early 2024 confirmed the system could not defeat modern drone models on its own. A later report recommended that the "Lima" only be used as a supplementary defense alongside other, more effective systems. Even after these failures, the company continued to sell the systems, securing contracts with the Ministry of Defense and other critical infrastructure operators, including major electricity and thermal energy generating company DTEK Zakhidenergo, the court records show. The prosecution alleged that the 820 million UAH was then funneled to a network of controlled businesses, including those owned by active military personnel, to be cashed out and moved into the shadow economy. The documents also note a "radical change" in the lifestyle of those involved. The SBU investigation has led to the seizure of a laptop and an iPhone from a private home, as well as a range of company documents. On July 16, the Kiev Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's ruling to arrest these seized documents, which included a test program for the "Lima" complex, a test log, and financial records for LLC "KASKAD" and affiliated companies. The court rejected the defense's appeal, concluding that the documents are essential evidence for the ongoing investigation. While investigators are successfully securing evidence, no formal charges have yet been announced against any individuals. Corporate records for LLC "Security Agency KASKAD" show a company with a complex and rapidly changing profile. While its official main activity is listed as wholesale trade of machinery and equipment, it was originally registered as a private security firm. The company has undergone several changes in management and ownership since its founding in 2021, with its current owners listed as Oleksandr Vaskovets and Narek Kazaryan.

