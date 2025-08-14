https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/melania-trump-threatens-hunter-biden-with-1bln-lawsuit-for-defamation-in-epstein-case-1122608124.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's wife Melania has threatened former President Joe Biden's son Hunter with a $1 billion lawsuit for allegedly "false" and "defamatory" statements against her related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, a letter from the first lady's lawyer read.
The document published on the Fox News website noted that on August 5, Hunter Biden released a video on YouTube titled "Hunter Biden Returns," which contained a number of statements that the first lady claims are false.
"Here are the false statements in the Video that are defamatory per se: a.‘Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep.’ b. ‘Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, that's how Melania and the First Lady and the President met," the letter said.
Melania's lawyer demanded that Hunter "immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the video and any and all other false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump." If the ex-president's son does not comply with the demand, Melania intends to sue him for $1 billion in damages. The deadline was August 7.
The broadcaster reported, citing a source, that Hunter Biden
did not comply with Melania Trump's demand within the established deadline.