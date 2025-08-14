International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/melania-trump-threatens-hunter-biden-with-1bln-lawsuit-for-defamation-in-epstein-case-1122608124.html
Melania Trump Threatens Hunter Biden With $1Bln Lawsuit for Defamation in Epstein Case
Melania Trump Threatens Hunter Biden With $1Bln Lawsuit for Defamation in Epstein Case
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's wife Melania has threatened former President Joe Biden's son Hunter with a $1 billion lawsuit for allegedly "false" and "defamatory" statements against her related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, a letter from the first lady's lawyer read.
2025-08-14T09:57+0000
2025-08-14T09:57+0000
americas
us
hunter biden
jeffrey epstein
donald trump
melania trump
lawsuit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095538997_0:130:3071:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc15620c6d51c325e15a35ae7becf63.jpg
The document published on the Fox News website noted that on August 5, Hunter Biden released a video on YouTube titled "Hunter Biden Returns," which contained a number of statements that the first lady claims are false. Melania's lawyer demanded that Hunter "immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the video and any and all other false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump." If the ex-president's son does not comply with the demand, Melania intends to sue him for $1 billion in damages. The deadline was August 7. The broadcaster reported, citing a source, that Hunter Biden did not comply with Melania Trump's demand within the established deadline.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/fbi-agent-who-exposed-hunter-bidens-secrets-arrested---1121655960.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095538997_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f339ab4d9fb85fdbfded458d59bd2da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
melania trump, us president donald trump, joe biden's son hunter , lawsuit
melania trump, us president donald trump, joe biden's son hunter , lawsuit

Melania Trump Threatens Hunter Biden With $1Bln Lawsuit for Defamation in Epstein Case

09:57 GMT 14.08.2025
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaFirst lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One with her husband President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
First lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One with her husband President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2025
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's wife Melania has threatened former President Joe Biden's son Hunter with a $1 billion lawsuit for allegedly "false" and "defamatory" statements against her related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, a letter from the first lady's lawyer read.
The document published on the Fox News website noted that on August 5, Hunter Biden released a video on YouTube titled "Hunter Biden Returns," which contained a number of statements that the first lady claims are false.
"Here are the false statements in the Video that are defamatory per se: a.‘Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep.’ b. ‘Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, that's how Melania and the First Lady and the President met," the letter said.
Melania's lawyer demanded that Hunter "immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the video and any and all other false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump." If the ex-president's son does not comply with the demand, Melania intends to sue him for $1 billion in damages. The deadline was August 7.
The broadcaster reported, citing a source, that Hunter Biden did not comply with Melania Trump's demand within the established deadline.
Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2025
Americas
FBI Agent Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Secrets Arrested
20 March, 14:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала