https://sputnikglobe.com/20250814/melania-trump-threatens-hunter-biden-with-1bln-lawsuit-for-defamation-in-epstein-case-1122608124.html

Melania Trump Threatens Hunter Biden With $1Bln Lawsuit for Defamation in Epstein Case

Melania Trump Threatens Hunter Biden With $1Bln Lawsuit for Defamation in Epstein Case

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump's wife Melania has threatened former President Joe Biden's son Hunter with a $1 billion lawsuit for allegedly "false" and "defamatory" statements against her related to the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, a letter from the first lady's lawyer read.

2025-08-14T09:57+0000

2025-08-14T09:57+0000

2025-08-14T09:57+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

jeffrey epstein

donald trump

melania trump

lawsuit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095538997_0:130:3071:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc15620c6d51c325e15a35ae7becf63.jpg

The document published on the Fox News website noted that on August 5, Hunter Biden released a video on YouTube titled "Hunter Biden Returns," which contained a number of statements that the first lady claims are false. Melania's lawyer demanded that Hunter "immediately issue a full and fair retraction of the video and any and all other false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump." If the ex-president's son does not comply with the demand, Melania intends to sue him for $1 billion in damages. The deadline was August 7. The broadcaster reported, citing a source, that Hunter Biden did not comply with Melania Trump's demand within the established deadline.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/fbi-agent-who-exposed-hunter-bidens-secrets-arrested---1121655960.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

melania trump, us president donald trump, joe biden's son hunter , lawsuit