Putin Not Excluding Next Stage of Contacts With US Can Be Reaching Agreements on New START
Putin Not Excluding Next Stage of Contacts With US Can Be Reaching Agreements on New START
It is not excluded that the next stage of contacts between Russia and the United States can be reaching agreements on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2025-08-14T11:55+0000
"I asked you to gather today in order to ... tell about the stage we are at with the current American administration, which ... is making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to ... create long-term conditions of peace between our countries, and in Europe, and in the world as a whole — if we reach agreements in the area of control over strategic offensive weapons by the next stages," Putin said at a meeting to prepare for the upcoming Russia-US summit.
Putin Not Excluding Next Stage of Contacts With US Can Be Reaching Agreements on New START
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is not excluded that the next stage of contacts between Russia and the United States can be reaching agreements on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"I asked you to gather today in order to ... tell about the stage we are at with the current American administration, which ... is making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to ... create long-term conditions of peace between our countries, and in Europe, and in the world as a whole — if we reach agreements in the area of control over strategic offensive weapons by the next stages," Putin said at a meeting to prepare for the upcoming Russia-US summit.
